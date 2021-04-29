Fallout 76 Locked & Loaded update out now

Locked & Loaded, the latest free update for Fallout 76, is available to download now. The update kicks off Season 4 with a new Armor Ace-themed Scoreboard and introduces community features like S.P.E.C.I.A.L. (player attributes of Strength, Perception, Endurance, Charisma, Intelligence, Agility, Luck) Loadouts and C.A.M.P. (Construction and Assembly Mobility Platforms) slots. It also expands Daily Ops and adds additional quality of life improvements.

S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadouts

One of the most common requests from the community is now a reality. S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadouts enable players to reset a character’s S.P.E.C.I.A.L. attributes allowing for quick, on-the-fly build overhauls. Beginning at level 25 players can create and save custom S.P.E.C.I.A.L. point allocations and Perk Card assignments, and then switch between them.

To swap Loadouts, edit Perk Cards, or S.P.E.C.I.A.L. points, visit a Punch Card Machine. Punch Card Machines can be built in C.A.M.P. or found at Train Stations around Appalachia to make changes on the go. Players can have up to two S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadouts per character.

C.A.M.P. Slots

Until now players were limited to 1 C.A.M.P. With C.A.M.P. Slots, players can build multiple different C.A.M.P.s, each with its own location, build budget, custom name, and even a unique map icon. Players can set 1 active C.A.M.P. at a time and easily switch among them using a new C.A.M.P. Builds widget or the C.A.M.P. icons on the map.

Managing inventory items for sale has also never been easier. Vending Machines now feature a large pool of item slots that are shared for every instance across all C.A.M.P.s. Display Cases will be separate per C.A.M.P., allowing players to showcase different items at each one.

Season 4 “Armor Ace in Cold Steel”

Season 4 kicks off today with a new Scoreboard and 100 ranks to achieve. As players complete quests, challenges, and events, they’ll advance along the Scoreboard and follow alongside Armor Ace as he embarks on a new seasonal adventure while claiming a ton of new rewards along the way.

This season brings with it items that are making their debut as rewards, like Mannequins, Tadpole Badges, Sugar-free Nukashine, and Carry Weight Booster. Players can also expect new Power Armor and Weapon skins, new C.A.M.P. items, and new cosmetic outfits.

For more information on Season 4 rewards and all the details on what’s new with today’s Locked & Loaded update, visit https://fallout.bethesda.net/en/article/5RiAu8JrYvPtdow8jeunls/fallout-76-locked-and-loaded-update-notes-april-27-2021