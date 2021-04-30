Deezer refreshes its embeddable widget player

Deezer has launched a refreshed version of its online widget player for mobile websites and desktop. The player has been revamped with new features so users can favourite and share tracks, podcasts, playlists and albums.

Creators can select their audio content and head to Deezer’s dedicated landing page to generate their widget. The page also allows users to adjust the size and background design of the player. Users of Deezer on the web can use the “Share” menu to generate the new widget.

Once the widget is embedded into the site or social post, readers can hear, share, and favourite the featured content. This includes songs, artists, playlists, albums, or podcast episodes and series. Readers who aren’t signed in to Deezer can hear up to 30 seconds of music or a full track from a podcast.

As an example of the styles, we have embedded two styles of the same playlist below:

Nicolas Pinoteau, director of partnership solutions at Deezer, says: “Whether you’re an artist promoting an album, or a die-hard music lover that wants to share an amazing track, our customised widgets are designed to help you get heard. All you need to follow is our simple three-step process to embed any widget of your choice. The only hard part is deciding what you want to share and preview.”

Deezer’s embeddable web player is live now and available worldwide. To start including the widget into your articles, blogs and posts, visit widget.deezer.com.