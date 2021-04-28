Solasta: Crown of the Magister music video released

Independent developer Tactical Adventures has released a music video for World of Light, the main theme song from their upcoming tactical role playing game (RPG) Solasta: Crown of the Magister. The upcoming soundtrack will feature 23 tracks, all composed by Maxime Hervé (“Beyond the Aquila Rift.” Love Death & Robots, Netflix 2019). The music video is the first in a series, a reward unlocked by backers during the game’s Kickstarter campaign.

Produced and distributed by G4F Records, the music label behind Amplitude Studios, The Game Bakers, and Pixel Reef, the Solasta: Crown of the Magister soundtrack will be available digitally or vinyl (pre-order) at launch on 27 May.

Wizards of the Coast has granted Tactical Adventures a license to use the Dungeon & Dragons SRD 5.1 content and rules in Solasta: Crown of the Magister.

Solasta is a team-based tactical role-playing game where each character plays a critical role in the campaign and can be a hero. The dynamic and mysterious world features elements of verticality, allowing players to use their surroundings as an element of strategy. Players can position ranged characters on high vantage points or send their rogue down into shafts and caverns to scope out what lies ahead.

In the game, light is a tool to explore the depths and hallows of dungeons or can be used as a weapon against the creatures of the dark, but if players are not careful, it will give away the party’s position to nasty creatures bent on their demise.

For more information on Solasta: Crown of the Magister, visit https://www.solasta-game.com/