Race to the finish in F1 2024

F1 24 is the official game of the 2024 FIA Formula One World Championship. This Formula 1 racing game allows one to play as a current F1 driver or an iconic figure from the past to rewrite history or create new storylines in the revamped Career Mode. With the new EA Sports Dynamic Handling and a range of authenticity features, including updated tracks, real-world broadcast audio, and enhanced driver models, the level of immersion is elevated to new heights.

“F1 24 propels players into the world of Formula 1 like never before. This year, we’ve pushed multiple areas of the game forward, opening up opportunities for players to race as their heroes – past or present – and create stories they’d like to see unfold,” said Lee Mather, senior creative director at Codemasters. “With the most significant upgrade to our Career Mode since 2016 and the new EA Sports Dynamic Handling, players will feel more like one of the 20 than ever before.”

Career Mode, a cornerstone of the F1 series, received an overhaul reflecting the real-world challenges faced by F1 drivers. Drivers now receive both long and short-term goals based on team aspirations, adding depth to the experience and keeping one motivated with objectives that stretch beyond battling for a place on the podium. The Two-Player Career Mode enables a friend to play co-operatively or competitively, and Challenge Career offers a competitive experience with changing bite-sized scenarios.

The EA Sports Dynamic Handling redefines the car’s physics to increase control and gives players more agency over vehicle performance and race strategy. With new suspension kinematics, tyre model, aero simulation, and revamped engine and setup options, players will receive detailed feedback, giving them an accurate handling performance.

F1 24 amplifies authenticity and accuracy with four reworked circuits, including Silverstone and Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, real-world radio communication samples, improved driver and car recreation, and new cutscenes. The official cars for all 10 teams in the 2024 Championship have been recreated using detailed CAD data. This edition features drivers that look more realistic than in previous versions, with full hair rendering and improvements to eye and skin shaders.

F1 World is back for a second season with a new feature. Fanzone allows players to join a time-limited league, aligning with their favourite team and driver throughout a Podium Pass season. Fostering a sense of community, players work towards shared goals and compete for Fan Points across various F1 World modes, with rewards for those who finish at the top of the championship table.

Players with F1 24 and all game updates will receive five themed seasons of free live service content.

F1 2024 is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via EA App, Epic Games Store, and Steam.

