‘Madden NFL 25’ kicks off

Revitalised presentation and a rebuilt franchise experience delivers new levels of depth and immersion, via PlayStation5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, as fans prepare for the real-life event next week.

When the 105th season of the National Football League (NFL) kicks off on 5 September, pre-season warmups will already be well under way – on fans’ computers.

Electronic Arts and EA Sports have released Madden NFL 25, offering new experiences on PlayStation5, XBOX Series X|S and PC.

The newest iteration of FieldSENSE and new BOOM Tech – a dynamic physics-based tackling system that unlocks a reengineered Hit Stick and a new level of ball carrier control – gives players the ability to dominate the gridiron. Completely refreshed visuals and presentation on PS5, XBOX Series X|S and PC, including two new commentary teams, deliver new levels of NFL authenticity and immersion through every mode of play. Post-launch live service updates across the game will bring fresh and fun content all season.

“Madden NFL 25 is here and hits harder than ever with BOOM Tech bringing players new levels of realism and control years in the making, along with a new look, sound, and feel across the game,” said Seann Graddy, Executive Producer, Madden NFL. “The launch of Madden NFL each year is a milestone in the sports landscape that signals football season is upon us, and Madden NFL 25 is a place for fans across the world to immerse themselves in the sport and master the new kickoff rules before the regular season kicks off next month.”

Fans everywhere can now hop in and experience Madden NFL 25’s refreshed, deepened feature set, live game modes, and the myriad of enhancements on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, including:

Gameplay : Nothing hits like Madden NFL 25 with FieldSENSE powered by BOOM Tech. Experience how a physics-informed dynamic tackling system, reengineered Hit Stick, and perfect hit indicator unlock realistic collisions & new gameplay animations on both sides of the ball.

Nothing hits like Madden NFL 25 with FieldSENSE powered by BOOM Tech. Experience how a physics-informed dynamic tackling system, reengineered Hit Stick, and perfect hit indicator unlock realistic collisions & new gameplay animations on both sides of the ball. Foundational Football : 900+ new plays, including team-specific plays from some of the NFL’s most innovative play-callers bring enhanced strategy and gameplay variety, along with the new NFL hybrid kickoff. Signature pre- and post-snap animations deliver a new level of immersion, and all-new skill-mechanics for ball carriers, receivers, and defenders provide ultimate control across the field.

900+ new plays, including team-specific plays from some of the NFL’s most innovative play-callers bring enhanced strategy and gameplay variety, along with the new NFL hybrid kickoff. Signature pre- and post-snap animations deliver a new level of immersion, and all-new skill-mechanics for ball carriers, receivers, and defenders provide ultimate control across the field. Presentation : Play by play never sounded so good with two additional commentary teams – Mike Tirico & Greg Olsen, and Kate Scott & Brock Huard – across the game plus fresh pregame montages, camera angles, environments, Super Bowl celebrations, and immersive audio that looks, feels, and sounds different at every level.

Play by play never sounded so good with two additional commentary teams – Mike Tirico & Greg Olsen, and Kate Scott & Brock Huard – across the game plus fresh pregame montages, camera angles, environments, Super Bowl celebrations, and immersive audio that looks, feels, and sounds different at every level. Franchise Mode : Recharged Franchise mode provides a rebuilt NFL Draft night experience featuring Roger Goodell, a redesigned Franchise Central that delivers dynamic storylines and strategic insights, and more ways to customise your team and season on the Team Builder website.

Recharged Franchise mode provides a rebuilt NFL Draft night experience featuring Roger Goodell, a redesigned Franchise Central that delivers dynamic storylines and strategic insights, and more ways to customise your team and season on the Team Builder website. Superstar Mode : Customise your avatar with new faces, hair, tattoos, and more. Utilize new Combine drills to grow your avatar, then dominate The League, show off in Showdown, and collect rewards in year-round live events and dynamic seasonal experiences. On PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, import your avatar from EA SPORTS College Football 25’s Road to Glory and progress your superstar to Legendary status.

Customise your avatar with new faces, hair, tattoos, and more. Utilize new Combine drills to grow your avatar, then dominate The League, show off in Showdown, and collect rewards in year-round live events and dynamic seasonal experiences. On PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, import your avatar from EA SPORTS College Football 25’s Road to Glory and progress your superstar to Legendary status. Ultimate Team : Build the ultimate roster with more customization options that simplify lineup adjustments and include new challenge types, Solo Seasons, and fresh playbook content every update. Collect rewards with refreshed content all year long, and experience new ways to play including events that feature a 6v6 arcade-like experience.

Build the ultimate roster with more customization options that simplify lineup adjustments and include new challenge types, Solo Seasons, and fresh playbook content every update. Collect rewards with refreshed content all year long, and experience new ways to play including events that feature a 6v6 arcade-like experience. Online H2H: Climb redesigned leaderboards by playing competitive seasons and mastering the new ranked structure in head-to-head divisions. Progress through divisions to gauge success; only the best of the best will qualify for a spot in the elite Top 100 division (on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC).

Madden NFL 25 Mobile Football is back for its 11th season of action with an authentic and immersive NFL experience accessible in the palm of your hands, anytime, anywhere. From Season Team Training to revamped Playbooks, players can look forward to an array of new features and a host of visual design enhancements. With non-stop content, players can engage in limited-time events alongside the biggest moments of the real-world NFL season to take their Ultimate Team to the next level. Download Madden NFL 25 Mobile Football from the Apple App Store or Google Play store now.

The Madden NFL 25 Championship Series (MCS) is returning on September 4th with six tournaments and a USD $1.7-million total prize pool on the road to the Madden Bowl in February 2025. First up is the ‘Kickoff Classic’, which offers first grabs at valuable MCS points and USD $100,000 in prizing followed by the ‘Kickoff Challenge,’ which is the first in a series of monthly challenges from August through December. Fans can watch on Twitch and YouTube or SIGN UP HERE to begin their journey to become the next Madden Bowl champion. See Official Rules for details.

To stay up to date on Madden NFL 25 news and throughout the year, visit the Madden NFL website and follow on social media (Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and YouTube).

FieldSENSE, BOOM Tech, Superstar mode, and updated features described here only available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC versions.

Requires internet connection, EA account, & all game updates. Applicable platform account or subscription (sold separately) may be required. EA SPORTS College Football 25 and avatar import not available on PS4, Xbox One, or PC.