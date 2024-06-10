Hop through the shadowy world of ‘SCHiM’

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The indie game features a charming environment in which players find where their shadows belong.

Stream of the Day

SCHiM is an indie game about helping a lost shadow find its way back to its human owner by hopping around in the shadows. As one looks for clever ways to move around in the charming world, one uncovers small stories and details hidden in the lively environment.

The gameplay of the 3D platformer incorporates elements of light, shadow, and animation.

Key features include:

A story of a person losing their shadow – A schim is the soul and spirit of an object or living being. Everything in the world has one, and it should never be separated. Find your way back to the human.

Distinct 3D platforming – One only moves in shadows, so find clever ways to leap into the shadows of animated objects and moving beings to use as pathways.

A beautiful abstract world – The colour palette changes in each level to capture the setting, time of day, and mood of each location.

Each level has a story to tell – Each new level has its own living scenery with small stories to uncover, inspired by real Dutch/European cities and rural locations.

Hidden in the shadows – There are lots of hidden items to discover, and they are found, help other schim restore the connection to their thing.

SCHiM began as Ewoud’s exam project in early 2020, developed with Nils’ Indie Game Studio Extra Nice in the Netherlands. What started as a shadow-based platforming concept quickly garnered attention online, prompting a shift from a small-scale project to a full game.

The full game launches on Steam, Xbox One/Series X|S, PS4/5, and Nintendo Switch on 18 July 2024. A free demo currently available on Steam.

* Visit the website here.