Carry1st and EA partner on ‘Sports FC Mobile’

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Carry1st’s payments platform Pay1st will enable purchases of in-game content for the Electronic Arts game ‘Sports FC Mobile’

Africa’s premier mobile gaming publisher Carry1st has entered a partnership with Electronic Arts (EA) to expand the reach of the popular mobile football game, EA Sports FC Mobile, across the African continent.

This collaboration allows African gamers to purchase in-game content using Carry1st’s payments platform Pay1st. The platform supports over 120 local payment options, including mobile money, local bank transfers, and cryptocurrency.

The global Esports market is projected to generate $4.3-billion by 2024. Africa’s gaming revenue is forecast to surpass $1-billion this year, driven by increased internet access and a youthful demographic.

EA Sports FC Mobile boasts over 15,000 fully licensed players across 650+ clubs from 30+ official leagues. It has garnered millions of fans on the continent. The integration of top-ups on the Carry1st Shop adds to the platform’s offerings, which include popular titles like Call of Duty: Mobile and Supercell games such as Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars.

Spencer Ma, growth lead at Carry1st says: “We’re ecstatic to partner with EA to launch EA Sports FC Mobile products on Carry1st Shop, enabling local gamers to purchase the in-game items that they love, using local payment methods and currencies. Adding EA as another Pay1st partner, alongside Activision and Supercell, reaffirms our belief that top-tier publishers are focusing more on growing revenue and player base on the African continent.”

The Carry1st and EA collaboration aligns with the anticipated growth of the e-payments market in Africa, projected to reach approximately $40-billion by 2025. The surge in mobile phone adoption, with an expected 613-million users across Africa by 2025, coupled with the increasing popularity of digital payments, has contributed to the flourishing mobile gaming sector in the region.

To celebrate the partnership, players of EA Sports FC Mobile can enjoy a 20% bonus on FC Points and a 10% bonus on Silver on the Carry1st Shop until 17 March. Carry1st will host weekly competitions throughout March as part of the Project Golazo campaign, collaborating with some of the continent’s most prominent football personalities and offering prizes for players.