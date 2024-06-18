‘Expend4bles’ explodes onto Showmax

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The fourth instalment of the action film series, Expend4bles, features a team of elite mercenaries on a mission to thwart a terrorist organisation aiming to trigger World War III by targeting a consignment of nuclear warheads. The movie released on Showmax this week.

The team is dispatched to Libya to thwart mercenary Suarto Rahmat from stealing nuclear warheads for a mysterious terrorist named Ocelot. Despite a fierce battle that leaves their vehicles destroyed and their plane shot down, the team discovers what appears to be the burned corpse of their leader. This leads to a thrilling sequence of events involving a mission to Asia, a betrayal within their ranks, and a final showdown on a ship carrying the warheads.

The cast includes Critics Choice nominee Jason Statham (The Transporter, Fast & Furious), three-time Oscar nominee Sylvester Stallone (Rocky, Rambo), Dolph Lundgren (Creed II, Aquaman), and Olympic wrestler and UFC World Champion Randy Couture. Together, this cast makes up the Expendables, a group known for taking on incredibly challenging missions.

Joining the team are Grammy and Emmy winner Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (Power), Teen Choice winner Megan Fox (Transformers), Iko Uwais (The Raid), and Oscar nominee Andy Garcia (Wrath of Man, The Godfather Part III). Additionally, SAFTA-nominated South African actor and comedian Cokey Falkow appears in a supporting role as a bartender.