In the horror film ‘The Last Voyage of the Demeter’, adapted from Bram Stoker’s ‘Dracula’, a ship’s crew faces off against a deadly creature.

In The Last Voyage of the Demeter, a merchant ship’s crew discovers they are transporting more than just cargo. A deadly, unseen passenger’s thirst for blood turns their journey into a harrowing fight for survival.

The supernatural horror film is adapted from The Captain’s Log chapter in Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel Dracula.

It is directed by André Øvredal (Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark). The cast includes Corey Hawkins (Straight Outta Compton), Aisling Franciosi (Black Narcissus), David Dastmalchian (The Suicide Squad), and Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones).

The movie was up for Best Creature FX at this year’s Fangoria Chainsaw Awards, and nine Golden Scythe Horror Awards, including Best Actor (Hawkins) and Best Supporting Actor (Cunningham).

“I was doubtful about The Last Voyage of the Demeter, but it’s a throat-ripping good time,” said Stephen King, renowned horror author, in an X post.

“It reminded me of the best of the Hammer movies from the 60s and 70s.”

Where to watch

The Last Voyage of the Demeter is streaming now on Showmax.