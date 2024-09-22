Stream of the Day
Lost tapes uncover Chernobyl secrets
The documentary, now streaming on Showmax, presents an unfiltered look at the Soviet cover-up of the 1986 catastrophe.
Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes reveals the devastating and misunderstood events of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, using newly uncovered archival footage and recorded interviews. The documentary, produced by HBO, offers a raw and unfiltered perspective on the extent of the catastrophe and the Soviet government’s efforts to conceal its impact.
The explosion
The Chernobyl nuclear reactor exploded in April 1986 in the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic, causing widespread radioactive contamination across Europe. The newly released footage and testimonies featured in The Lost Tapes provide an account of the disaster’s gravity. It highlights the stories of the firefighters who were first responders, volunteers, and miners who dug a tunnel under Reactor 4.
It features the alleged lengths to which the Soviet government went to cover up the disaster’s true scale. This includes claims that soldiers were sent in to “liquidate” the damage, an assertion that has long been a point of contention among historians and researchers.
Inspiration
The miniseries is based on the recollections of Pripyat locals, as told by Belarusian Nobel laureate Svetlana Alexievich in her book Voices from Chernoby.
Awards and Cast
Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes won the 2023 BAFTA TV Award for Editing, Factual, and was nominated for Best Single Documentary and Best Director, Factual.
It is directed and produced by Emmy winner James Jones, known for On the President’s Orders and Antidote, and executive produced by BAFTA nominee Darren Kemp, recognised for his work on Mariupol: The People’s Story.
Where to watch
Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes is streaming now on Showmax.