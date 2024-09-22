Tracking Tatjana: New Huawei watch finds a fan

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

At the launch of Huawei’s new product range in Barcelona, South Africa’s greatest Olympian shared her reaction with SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

At the launch of Huawei’s new range of wearable devices in Barcelona on Thursday, it was difficult to tell who the real star was: the new Huawei Watch GT 5, or South Africa’s all-time greatest Olympian, Tatjana Smith.

She was on hand to try out and demo the watch, and came away a fan.

“In the beginning, it’s a bit overwhelming,”she told me in an exclusive interview. “There are so many amazing features, and I think you’re going to take a while to discover it all.”

The stand-out feature for Smith is the device’s core capability.

“What I really like is that it just tracks. I haven’t had this type of data when I was swimming professionally, so it’s quite nice to see what we have access to, and that it could actually help us enhance our performance, but then also finding that balance of making sure that you don’t over-read everything.”

Like any ordinary user, she was excited by its everyday possibilities.

“I’m just excited to navigate through it. And I think even when they launch the next one, I probably won’t even get through all the features that it has. It’s very cool to see how such a small thing can have so much in it, look.”

The new lineup of wearables, aside from the GT 5 series, includes the Huawei Watch D2 and the Watch Ultimate Green. Huawei also unveiled the new MatePad Pro 12.2-inch and MatePad 12 X.

“We aim to bring innovative products that offer consumers a unique blend of fashion and creativity,” said Alex Huang, chief marketing officer of Huawei consumer business group. “By inspiring our users, Huawei strives to create a more connected and heartwarming world where technology enhances daily living and brings people closer together.”

Sheryl Goldstuck of Gadget with multiple Olympic Gold medalist Tatjana Smith, after the launch of the new Huawei range in Barcelona.

Huawei provided the following information on the new devices:

Huawei Watch GT 5 Series

The Huawei Watch GT 5 Series elevates smartwatch fashion with sharp, geometric designs and premium materials. Boasting IP69K certification for water and corrosion resistance, the series is built for durability. It’s available in two editions— Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro and Huawei Watch GT 5—with three sizes and 12 colourways. The 46mm version features an iconic octagonal dial, a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, and durable materials like sapphire glass and titanium. The sleeker 42mm version offers a nano-ceramic build with gold accents and a 1.32-inch AMOLED screen. The Huawei Watch GT 5 Series offers the sleek 41mm and a larger 46mm options. Unlike the Pros, these are constructed with durable stainless steel.

The Huawei Watch GT 5 Series introduces a major leap in health and fitness tracking with the debut of the Huawei TruSense System. It now leads the industry in tracking vital signs such as heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and respiratory rate. The new Emotional Wellbeing Assistant allows the watch to infer the user’s emotional state. The battery life remains impressive, boasting up to 14 days on the 46mm model and 7 days on the 41mm version. The watch is compatible with Android and iOS smartphones.

Huawei Watch GT 5 Series will be available in South Africa on 7 October 2024 from Huawei’s online platforms as well as certified retailers.

Huawei Watch D2

The Huawei Watch D2 is the successor to the Huawei Watch D, which brought blood pressure monitoring directly to the wrist. The new watch introduces Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM), offering 24-hour blood pressure tracking throughout a full sleep-wake cycle. For individuals with hypertension, the watch helps identify their blood pressure circadian rhythms and detect abnormal nighttime blood pressure decline rates. For those without hypertension, the watch can help assess their risk.

Additionally, the Huawei Watch D2 offers comprehensive health monitoring capabilities, including heart rate, blood pressure, blood oxygen, stress, skin temperature, ECG, vascular elasticity, pulse wave arrhythmia, and sleep apnea detection. With a single tap, users can measure nine body indicators and generate a Health Glance report to identify potential health risks. In terms of design, the Huawei Watch D2 features a glossy mirror bezel and a rotating crown that exudes a premium feel.

Huawei Watch Ultimate Green Edition

Huawei Watch Ultimate introduces the new Advanced Golf Course Features and the enhanced Expedition Mode, along with a new green edition. The new green edition brings an exclusive dual-colour nano-tech ceramic bezel crafted through a highly complex manufacturing process. As Huawei’s ultimate luxury smartwatch, the Huawei Watch Ultimate boasts a Zirconium-based liquid metal body and a high-strength sapphire glass cover, ensuring maximum durability and wear resistance. Additionally, it offers a 100-meter diving mode with audio functions.

Huawei Watch Ultimate will be available in South Africa early October 2024 from Huawei’s online platforms as well as certified retailers.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and Editor of GadgetWheels.

