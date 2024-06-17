House of the Dragon S2 begins its reign

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Emmy-award winning series returns, featuring the aftermath of King Aegon II’s coronation.

Seven long months after its teaser trailer debuted at a CCXP23 panel in Brazil, Season 2 of House of the Dragon landed on Showmax and M-Net yesterday (17 June 2024). New episodes of the fantasy action series will be released every Monday.

The season follows the aftermath of King Aegon II’s coronation, as Alicent and Rhaenyra struggle with the remnants of their old friendship, while their factions prepare for an impending civil war.

Based on George RR Martin’s Fire & Blood, the series is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, and chronicles the story of House Targaryen.

The first season of the Emmy-winning series received numerous accolades, including Best TV Series – Drama at the 2023 Golden Globes, and Best TV Series at Rotten Tomatoes’ Golden Tomato Awards for the best-reviewed show of 2022.

Returning this season are Matt Smith in his Critics Choice-nominated role as Daemon Targaryen, Emma D’Arcy in her Golden Globe-nominated role as Rhaenyra Targaryen, and multi-award winner Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower. The new season also introduces BAFTA nominee Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull and Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers.