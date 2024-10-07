Showmax shines light on Brasse’s music

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

In ‘Brasse Vannie Kaap’, the group’s lasting impact on Afrikaans entertainment is explored.

The Showmax Original Brasse Vannie Kaap shines a light on the 1990s revolutionary South African hip-hop group of the same name. Written and directed by Lauren Scholtz, the documentary highlights the group’s influence on the local music scene and its lasting impact on Afrikaans entertainment.

From Cape Flats to Belgium

The film revisits Brasse Vannie Kaap’s (BVK) rise from the Cape Flats to the international stage, with performances at events like the Pukkelpop festival in Belgium.

Their journey was tragically cut short by the death of their frontman, Ashley Titus, known as Mr Fat, who passed away in 2007 at the age of 36. The documentary features interviews with the remaining group members, offering a personal reflection on their career and Mr Fat’s legacy.

Influence on SA music

As pioneers of Afrikaans hip-hop, BVK broke new ground by incorporating local language and culture into their music, challenging stereotypes associated with the Cape Flats.

“I started rapping in Afrikaans because of Brasse, and later performed in Afrikaans thanks to them,” says Jack Parow, a renowned SA rapper, in the film.

YoungstaCPT, a leading figure in today’s hip-hop scene, said: “I’m a student of theirs; I’m a product of what they created. They inspire us to look in the mirror and say, ‘You can do better’.”