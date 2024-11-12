Diamonds shape the future for GAC

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

GAC Motor South Africa is revving up the local automotive scene with distinctive designs, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Meet GAC, or Guangzhou Automobile Group. A Chinese state-owned automobile manufacturer headquartered in Guangzhou, Guangdong, it was founded in 1954, and is currently the fifth largest automobile manufacturer in China.

Now GAC South Africa has a bold plan to set up 20 dealerships nationwide. By ensuring a national footprint, GAC Motor South Africa seeks to enhance its accessibility and support.

One of the vehicles they have brought to South Africa is the GAC GS3 Emzoom, which is a stunning looking SUV. It has a stylish design with diamond-styled finishes and bold lines. LED lights add to the elegance of the vehicle design, especially at night.

The door handles are hidden and blend in with the vehicle. The handles present themselves upon walking up to the car with the key in hand.

The aerodynamic profile not only adds style, but also improves fuel efficiency and road stability. On the open road, I got 6.8l per 100km, while in town driving was a little heavier with 7.6 l per 100km. The Emzoom has a powerful performance, which makes the fuel economy a pleasant surprise.

The infotainment screen is large. Unfortunately, the Android Auto system worked intermittently, leaving me frustrated when I needed to rely on the mapping system to get to my destinations. When it did work, the map seemed distorted.

The Emzoom does have 15W wireless charging, but is very specific about how the phone needs to be placed in the charging dock.

It is fitted with 360-degree cameras, which are great for manoeuvring around tight corners or reversing out of a tight parking.

Airbags that meet C-NCAP and C-IASI requirements provide for the thorough protection of passengers in numerous collision scenarios. Other safety features include hill start hold control, a tyre pressure monitoring system and electronic parking brake with auto hold.

The inside of the Emzoom is quite luxurious, with good finishes, and a continuation of diamond-shaped accents. The seats are comfortable and the cabin is spacious enough for four adults. Luggage space is sufficient for weekend getaways. The panoramic sunroof allows for star gazing for the passengers or, when opened, fresh air for everyone.

Specifications are as follows:

6.2L/100Km – Fuel Consumption

130kW – Maximum output

270N-m – Maximum torque

Pricing for the GAC GS3 Emzoom is from R469,900.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and Editor of GadgetWheels.

