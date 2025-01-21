GAC sails the seas of the SUVs 

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

The automotive landscape is awash in SUVs these days, but the GAC Emkoo takes a fresh approach, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

In a world where it feels like every car manufacturer is trying to one-up each other with tech gadgets and design flourishes, it is refreshing to see a new player enter the fray with a bold, fresh approach. Amidst this sea of sameness, a curious little ship sails: the GAC Emkoo.

The Emkoo’s styling is polarising. It is like the designer tried to blend a sports car with a minivan and then threw in a dash of futuristic spaceship for good measure. The sloping roofline, the swooping curves, the oversized grille – all makes it look avant garde. The front end is dominated by a bold, diamond-patterned grille that stretches wide, almost as if daring you to challenge its presence.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

GAC (short for Guangzhou Automobile Group) may not be a household name in every corner of the map, but the Emkoo may just change that.

Inside the GAC Emkoo is a well-designed cockpit for someone who enjoys their daily commute with a side of tech overload. The cabin feels spacious, with premium materials that instantly elevate the experience. The rear seats are especially comfortable for passengers, with no raised centre causing the middle passenger to be uncomfortable. Despite a high-tech, minimalist aesthetic, it does not feel cold or sterile.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

The large touchscreen display sits comfortably in the centre of the dashboard like a command centre, ready to launch you into a world of apps, navigation, and entertainment options. However, GAC have not built Android Auto into the navigation system. I was required to download the CarBitlink app, which was a mission – and then it did not work properly.

Nevertheless, the cabin remains blissfully serene even at highway speeds, making it a perfect companion for long drives. I got around the Android issue by listening to music from my streaming service through Bluetooth – and it was like wearing headphones, so immersive was the sound.

The Emkoo is equipped with all the modern safety tech expected from a high-end SUV, including lane-keeping assist, forward collision warning, and automatic emergency braking. The 360-degree camera adds to the safety features.

The car’s dynamic handling and impressive ride quality make this SUV easy to sail. The engine options are more than sufficient, offering a balance between power and fuel efficiency. On the road, the Emkoo feels responsive and agile, with a well-calibrated suspension that smooths out the bumps without feeling too soft or floaty, delivering a refined, enjoyable driving experience.

Pricing for the GAC Emkoo starts at R519,900.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and Editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.