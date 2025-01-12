Massive price drop for GAC cars in SA

Photo: ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK

The Emzoom models now start at R419k, down from R469k, while the upper-end Emcoo variations sees even bigger reductions.

GAC Motor South Africa has announced a “strategic price reduction” for its Emzoom and Emkoo models, which translates into massive price drops.

For the Emcoo entry-level 1.5T model, the price falls by R60,000, from R469,000, while the upper-end Emcoo 1.5T Executive and Executive Plus are slashed by a massive R80,000 and R100,000 respectively.

The company said in its announcement: “This price drop is a combination of the better forex rate through the end of 2024 and a clear indication of GAC Motor’s commitment to the South African market through scaled global cost reduction initiatives, allowing GAC Motor South Africa to pass the benefits directly to the consumer.”

GAC Motor emphasises that this adjustment is not a result of temporary sales support or promotional tactics, but” a genuine response to the prevailing market conditions, showcasing the company’s transparency in pricing and commitment to fair, customer-centric practices”.

GAC Motor says the pricing realignment also comes as part of a larger strategic investment. The company is expanding its national footprint, increasing both dealer networks and service centres to 40 dealers, while introducing new models to the South African market in the coming year.

“We believe in the power of transparency and commitment to both our customers and investors,” says Leslie Ramsoomar, GAC Motor South Africa MD. “This price drop for the Emzoom and Emkoo is a testament to our belief that consumers deserve to benefit directly from favourable forex movements. This is a win for everyone — from our valued customers to our partners, who will see the fruits of our strategic investments in the market.”

In addition to the price reduction, GAC Motor South Africa offers an unprecedented Lifetime Warranty on all its vehicles, including the Emzoom and Emkoo models. This warranty covers unlimited mileage and an unlimited number of years, setting a new standard in the automotive industry.

GAC Motor South Africa new retail pricing:

Emzoom Comfort: R419,900 (from R469,900)

Emzoom Executive: R439,900 (from R499,900)

Emzoom R-Style: R489,900 (from R549,900)

Emkoo Executive: R519,900 (from R599,900)

Emkoo Executive Plus: R559,900 (from R659,900)

For more information on GAC Motor’s models and warranty offerings, visit www.gacmotorza.co.za or contact your local GAC Motor dealer.