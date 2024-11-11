Range Rover creates a symphony of design and senses

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

Senses were awakened as the magnificently crafted Range Rover SV Onyx edition was revealed at Range Rover House in Cape Town, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The air crackled with anticipation as guests arrived at the Norval Foundation, a space bathed in the soft glow of art and elegance. They were drawn together by a shared passion for design, luxury, and the extraordinary. The event, a celebration of the intersection between art, innovation, and automotive engineering, was hosted by Range Rover.

The tone was set by renowned designer Chris Reid, who explored the intricate details of design philosophy.

Guests were invited to immerse themselves in the world of Range Rover at the inaugural Range Rover House South Africa in Bishopscourt, Cape Town. Imagine a world where luxury knows no bounds, where every detail is meticulously crafted to perfection. A world where a car is not just a mode of transport, but a masterpiece of design and engineering.

All of this revolved around the reveal of the new Range Rover SV Onyx edition. This limited-edition marvel drew inspiration from the enigmatic black Onyx, a gemstone renowned for its deep, dark beauty and association with stability and grounding. Only seven of these extraordinary vehicles will grace the African continent, making them a coveted possession.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

The exterior of the Onyx edition is a symphony of dark elegance. A bespoke black paint job, complemented by a Corinthian bronze contrast roof, created a striking visual contrast. The 23-inch diamond-turned alloy wheels, finished in dark oblivion grey with Corinthian bronze inserts, add a touch of sporty sophistication. Every detail, from the bespoke Range Rover script to the black brake callipers, has been meticulously crafted to reflect the car’s luxurious heritage.

The Range Rover SV Onyx edition is not just a car; it is an opulent experience. It is a statement of luxury, a symbol of power, and a testament to the enduring appeal of the Range Rover brand.

The Range Rover SV Onyx edition is offered exclusively in Africa at a retail price of R5,800,000.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and Editor of GadgetWheels.

