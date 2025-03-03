Emzoom comes alive on the road 

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

The GAC GS3 Emzoom R-Style is not your average compact SUV, punching above its weight, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The GAC Emzoom is dressed to impress, with a design that blends aggression and elegance. The R-Style trim adds a sporty flair with its blacked-out grille, orange accents, and sleek 18-inch alloy wheels that look like they belong on a performance hatchback. The dual exhaust tips – real ones, not just for show – hint at the car’s spirited nature, while the sharp LED headlights and taillights give it a modern, futuristic vibe.

What I love most about the exterior is how GAC has managed to make the GS3 look muscular without being over-the-top. It is compact, but it does not feel small. The sculpted lines and flared wheel arches give it a planted stance, as if it is ready to pounce at any moment.

Inside, the GS3 Emzoom continues to impress. The R-Style interior is an interesting mix of sportiness and practicality. The black and orange theme carries over from the exterior, with orange stitching on the seats, steering wheel, and gear shifter adding a touch of flair. The seats are upholstered in a combination of faux leather and faux suede, which not only looks great but also provides excellent support during spirited driving.

The cabin feels surprisingly premium for a car in this price range. Soft-touch materials are used generously, and the build quality is solid. The 7-inch digital instrument cluster is crisp and easy to read, while the 10.25-inch infotainment screen is responsive. Apple CarPlay comes standard with the GAC vehicles. Unfortunately, GAC has not incorporated the standard Android Auto app but instead uses CarbitLink. This is a cumbersome app that is not intuitive and left me frustrated with trying to use my Android phone.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

Space-wise, the GS3 Emzoom punches above its weight. Despite its compact dimensions, there is plenty of room for four adults, and the boot is surprisingly spacious for a car of this size.

In the city, the Emzoom is a joy to drive. The light steering makes manoeuvring through traffic enjoyable, and the compact size meant that I was able to squeeze into tight parking spots without breaking a sweat. But this car truly shines on the open road. The turbocharged engine comes alive, delivering a satisfying surge of acceleration that put a smile on my face. The suspension is tuned for sporty handling, so it stays composed around corners, with minimal body roll. During my drive, I averaged around 8.1 litres per 100 kilometres, which I thought was a little thirsty.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

GAC has ensured the GS3 Emzoom has more than adequate tech and safety features that make it feel like a much more expensive car. The 360-degree camera system is incredibly helpful for parking and navigating tight spaces.

On the safety front, the GS3 Emzoom comes equipped with adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, automatic emergency braking, and blind-spot monitoring. These features work seamlessly to give more peace of mind on the road.

Pricing for the GAC Emzoom:

GS3 Emzoom 1.5L T Comfort – From R419,900

GS3 Emzoom 1.5L T Executive – From R439,900

GS3 Emzoom 1.5L T R-Style – From R489,900

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.