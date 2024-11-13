The roaring arrival of a new Tiggo

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Motorists can get ready to pounce on the road with the Chery Tiggo Cross, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Tiggo Cross, a sleek and powerful SUV, is the latest addition to the Chery family. Inspired by the majestic tiger, the Tiggo Cross is a sporty looking vehicle. Its sharp, angular design, bold grille, and piercing LED headlights give it a fierce and confident look. The muscular curves flow seamlessly, creating a dynamic and athletic silhouette.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

The Cross has a decent ground clearance, so going over bumps or through the endless potholes on South African roads, makes for a smoother ride. The Chery Tiggo Cross comes in two variants: the Comfort or the Elite models. The Comfort grade comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, while the Elite model comes in18-inch rims. The Comfort grade features six-way manual-adjustable front seats, while the Elite upgrades to heated six-way power-operated seats with electric lumbar support.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

Inside the Tiggo Cross is a luxurious cabin with comfortable seats and plenty of legroom. The 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system is easy to use and makes for a gateway to a world of entertainment and convenience. Connecting to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay requires a USB cable for uninterrupted connectivity. Controlling navigation and my phone was done with a voice command. It has a wireless charger, and four USB-A ports for convenience.

Chery knows that safety is the cat’s whiskers, and the Tiggo Cross has cutting-edge safety features. From airbags to advanced driver-assistance systems, I was rest assured that my passengers and I were protected. The Tiggo Cross Elite features advanced driver-assistance systems, including adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot detection, front collision warning, lane departure warning and Intelligent high beam control.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

Under the hood, the Tiggo Cross boasts a turbocharged 1.5-liter engine that delivers impressive power and torque. Coupled with a smooth-shifting dual-clutch transmission, the Tiggo Cross offers a thrilling driving experience. While we were cruising on the highway or tackling winding roads, it handled with ease and confidence.

The Chery Tiggo Cross is ready to unleash the wildcat for a great ride.

Pricing for the Chery Tiggo Cross Comfort is from R 399,900 and for the Chery Tiggo Cross Elite from R449 900. The new Tiggo Cross comes standard with a five-year/60 000 km service plan, a 5-year/150 000 km vehicle warranty and Chery’s industry-leading 10-year/1-million km engine warranty, with the latter linked to the original owner.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and Editor of GadgetWheels.

