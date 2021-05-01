YouTube now available on DStv Explora Ultra

YouTube content can now be viewed directly from the DStv Explora Ultra, as long as one has an active DStv subscription, access fee and a high-speed internet connection.

YouTube joins a list of third-party streaming service partners available on the 4K-enabled Explora Ultra including Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The DStv App and Showmax can also be accessed via the app button on the Explora Ultra remote control.

“The DStv Explora Ultra continues to add depth to the entertainment offering to our customers through notable partnerships with the world’s foremost video entertainment brands,” says Nyiko Shiburi, CEO MultiChoice South Africa. “The addition of YouTube to the Explora Ultra builds on DStv’s ambition to be a one-stop video entertainment hub, giving our customers more convenience and choice to access local and international content on a single device.”

“YouTube’s mission is to give everyone a voice and show them the world. Joining DStv Explora Ultra will enable subscribers in Sub Saharan Africa, one of our fastest-growing markets, to watch the millions of hours of amazing content from Africa and around the world on YouTube,” says Alex Okosi, Managing Director, for YouTube Emerging Markets in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

New DStv YouTube content

In addition to the many hours of DStv content available on YouTube, it recently revealed the launch of its new YouTube channel Oh Snack!, a weekly ‘what to watch’ guide. Oh Snack! kicks off in June.

Also newly available on YouTube is SuperSport Schools, a channel focusing on live streams, highlights and profiles of school sports across South Africa.