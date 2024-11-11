Strategy game brings fantasy kingdoms to console

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

‘Songs of Conquest’ blends tactical and turn-based gameplay, now available on PS and Xbox.

In Songs of Conquest, players lead powerful magicians called Wielders. The tactical fantasy game, whichblends strategic gameplay and kingdom management, releases on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S today (12 November 2024). The game was first released on PC in May 2024.

“At the start of all this, we never really gave releasing on consoles a second thought,” says Carl Toftfelt, lead game designer at Lavapotion – the studio behind the game’s development. “Turn-based strategies like these are inherently tied to computers, and all of us played games like Heroes of Might and Magic and King’s Bounty on PCs.

“But when I first picked up the controller to test an early port though, I realised how well it all fit together – the fantasy setting, holding a controller, sitting on a sofa watching the TV screen and just enjoying playing. We can’t wait to see if console players think the same.”

Gameplay

In Songs of Conquest, players control one of the four different factions, each with their own challenges to overcome, strategies to learn, and stories to tell. They include: Arleon’s knights, Rana’s swamp tribes, Loth’s necromancers, and Barya’s mercenaries.

Building an empire involves resource management and strategic development of towns. Players can tailor their strategies, choosing between different unit compositions and advancements. Technological advancements and research play a role in gameplay, offering varied paths to success.

Four singleplayer campaigns are included with each exploring the lore of the in-game factions. Local and online multiplayer are available with an array of maps designed by the Lavapotion and their community. Multiplayer features co-operative and competitive modes that can be played with AI or friends.

Upcoming ‘Vanir’ DLC

Lavapotion announced downloadable content (DLC) titled Vanir that will be coming later in 2024. The DLC introduces a new faction inspired by Scandinavian folklore, new maps, and hero units. A new biome called the Bleak East will release; it is a harsh environment featuring snow, ice, and forests.

Where to play?

Songs of Conquest releases on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S today (12 November 2024). It is also available on PC via Steam, Epic Games, and GOG.