Undead pet horror comes to Showmax

In ‘Pet Sematary: Bloodlines’, an ancient evil corrupts resurrected animals and people.

In the supernatural horror ‘Pet Sematary: Bloodlines’, Jud Crandall and his childhood friends uncover a Native American cemetery that revives the dead. However, revival comes at a terrifying price, unleashing ancient, malevolent forces on both pets and humans alike.

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines is streaming on Showmax from today (14 November 2024).

The burial grounds

The movie explores the eerie events in a small town cursed by a burial ground with the power to bring the dead back to life. A Vietnam War casualty is buried in this forbidden place, leading to a resurrection that brings evil forces into the community.

Strange occurrences escalate, from unsettling animal behaviour to violent attacks, as the returned figure descends into madness, targeting the living with horrifying consequences. Amid revelations of a dark, ancient secret tied to the cemetery, townsfolk attempt to contain it. Some decide to protect the town, while others are compelled to leave, haunted by the events.

A King adaptation

Bloodlines is a prequel to Pet Sematary (2019), set 50 years before in 1969. Both are based on renowned horror writer Stephen King’s novel of the same name.

Jackson White (Mrs Fletcher) stars as Crandall, with Emmy nominee David Duchovny (The X Files, Californication) and Golden Globe nominees Henry Thomas (The Fall of the House of Usher, The Haunting of Hill House, E.T.) and Pam Grier (Them, Jackie Brown).

Director Lindsey Anderson Beer co-wrote the script alongside Pet Sematary screenwriter Jeff Buhler.