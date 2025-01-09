Gadget of the Week: Coffee from thin air to your glass

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Just in time for our taps running dry, Kara Pod has arrived to distil drinking water from fresh air – and serve coffee, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

CES in Las Vegas always has its surprises, if you are surprised by AI-powered toasters and foldable things no one asked for.

But between the myriad new gadgets on display at the world’s biggest consumer technology fair this week, no one should be surprised that some novel devices really do meet a pressing need. For South Africans, and especially Johannesburg residents resigned to regular water outages, the Kara Pod is genuinely intriguing. It is nothing less than a machine that promises to turn thin air into high-quality drinking water – and no magic wand or even municipal permission (same thing) required. More significantly, it also brews coffee on demand.

What is it?

Described as the “world’s first self-refilling coffee machine,” the Kara Pod claims to extract water from air, enrich it with minerals, and serve it alkaline. It then moonlights as a coffee and tea brewer.

The device has picked up a CES Innovation Award, but then so did several hundred other gadgets, and many an awardee from the past has disappeared without a trace or even a “Find-my” alert.

The “Make water out of nothing! Impress your friends!” hype around the Kara Pod sounds like a late-night infomercial, but the science checks out. The device uses air-to-water technology, a concept that has been around for years but rarely packaged into something this consumer-friendly.

It works by pulling in air, condensing the moisture, and filtering it into drinkable water. Then it adds minerals to create alkaline water: the beverage equivalent of a green juice cleanse – beloved by those who think pH levels dictate their health.

How does it work?

Air-to-water technology, also called atmospheric water generation, or AWG, extracts water from the atmosphere, which contains an abundant but untapped source of water vapour. The core idea is to cool air to a temperature below the dew point – the level at which water vapour condenses into liquid.

Two methods are typically used, with the most common being condensation-based AWG, which uses a fan to draw in air, a refrigeration system to cool the air until water vapour condenses into liquid on a cold surface, and a filter to remove impurities from the collected water.

A second method, “desiccant-based AWG”, uses materials called desiccants – silica gel is one example – to absorb moisture from the air. The desiccant is heated to release the water vapour, which is then cooled and condensed into liquid, which is filtered for safe use.

At CES, the company showed how the Kara Pod could fit seamlessly into a modern kitchen or office environment without sticking out like an ancient printer. Unlike clunky air purifiers or water coolers, the machine seems built to blend in.

For those not wrestling with water shortages, there is one critical question: can it actually brew a decent cup of coffee, or is it just an afterthought? The Kara Pod is still in its pre-launch phase, so the jury is still out. The same applies to other lingering questions. How much maintenance does the system demand? How often will users need to replace filters and other components?

Ultimately, it also has to be recognised that this is a luxury item aimed at a tech-savvy audience, not a large-scale solution for global water crisis. Yes, it could genuinely benefit communities with limited access to clean drinking water, but is more likely to be a niche product for gadget lovers.

What does it cost?

The Kara Pod is still in its pre-launch phase, and no pricing is available yet.

Why does it matter?

Unlike a kitchen tap filter or an overpriced water delivery service, the device operates independently of existing water systems. It’s a lifesaver for areas where water quality is questionable or non-existent – think disaster zones, remote locations, or cities grappling with water scarcity. Hello Johannesburg?

Environmentally, it’s a compelling proposition. By generating water on-site, Kara Pod eliminates the need for bottled water and reduces the environmental toll of plastic waste.

The company claims the machine uses compostable pods for its coffee and tea functions, which helps offset concerns about creating yet another pod system in a world already drowning in them.

What are the biggest negatives?

Cooling air to the dew point or regenerating desiccants requires energy, making efficiency a challenge.

Performance depends on humidity and temperature.

It is likely to be expensive to purchase and operate, especially for large-scale use.

What are the biggest positives?

Provides water in areas with limited or no access to freshwater sources.

It is portable and can operate independently, reducing reliance on centralised water supply systems.

It can make coffee out of thin air (and compatible pods). Need I say more?

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky on @art2gee.bsky.social.

