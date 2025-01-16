Gadget of the Week: LG puts performance before pixels

Photo courtesy LG

With blistering speed and superb responsiveness, the LG UltraGear 27-inch gaming monitor delivers a competitive edge for gamers. Writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

What is it?

The LG UltraGear 27-inch Full HD 240Hz gaming monitor doesn’t seek to dazzle with flashy gimmicks or cutting-edge resolutions. Instead, it prioritises speed, responsiveness, and usability – qualities that resonate deeply with competitive gamers.

Its success lies in how it challenges assumptions about what makes a monitor great, focusing not on overstated specifications but on what truly enhances gameplay.

The monitor should also be seen in a specific context; that of gaming becoming a cultural phenomenon and an economic driver worldwide. In South Africa, the gaming industry is growing rapidly as esports gain traction and more players invest in high-performance setups.

This trend brings a critical question into focus: what elements of technology genuinely improve the gaming experience? LG’s UltraGear monitor, with its emphasis on speed and clarity, invites users to reconsider whether features like 4K resolution are indispensable for competitive play.

Central to the UltraGear’s appeal is its remarkable 240Hz refresh rate. This feature, which refreshes the screen 240 times per second, creates exceptional fluidity in motion. Competitive gamers know milliseconds can mean the difference between winning and losing, and the monitor’s capabilities reflect that reality.

Some say the jump from 144Hz to 240Hz – a typical upgrade for gamers – is not significant, but it was noticeable.

The monitor’s 1ms GtG (grey-to-grey) response time complements its refresh rate, eliminating ghosting and motion blur during fast-paced action. Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium compatibility ensure that screen tearing is a non-issue. My gamer colleague Jason Bannier paired it with a gaming laptop running an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, and the display delivered a flawless, immersive experience.

For gamers who prioritise performance, these features aren’t just desirable; they’re transformative.

However, this monitor is not designed for those seeking cinematic visuals. Its 1080p resolution is sharp enough for most scenarios but lacks the immersive depth of 4K displays or the vividness of OLED panels. Colours, though vibrant due to HDR10 support and 99% sRGB coverage, don’t achieve the richness that different technologies provide.

An ergonomic quirk worth noting is the monitor’s default brightness setting. At 100, Jason reported it being overly intense, especially during extended sessions or in dimly lit environments. Reducing the brightness to around 40 offered a much more comfortable viewing experience.

Adjustments like this are made through the joystick control located at the base of the display. This intuitive interface makes it easy to navigate a variety of settings, including input switching and enabling crosshair overlays. However, the latter feature feels more like a novelty than a practical tool.

The UltraGear’s design emphasises functionality. Assembly is straightforward and tool-free, with the screen, stand, and base fitting together seamlessly. The stand is height-adjustable and allows for tilting and rotating the screen into portrait mode, enhancing its versatility. While these features may not directly impact gaming, they reflect thoughtful engineering that accommodates diverse user needs.

Photo courtesy LG

How much does it cost?

The 27” UltraGear Full HD 240Hz IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor (with Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium compatibility) is on sale at a promotional price of R5,999 on LG’s website.

Why does it matter?

Competitive gamers in South Africa, especially those active in esports, will likely find the UltraGear’s performance-focused design compelling. The UltraGear’s design philosophy highlights a broader trend in technology: the move toward specialisation. By focusing on speed and responsiveness rather than visual extravagance, LG has created a product that serves its intended audience with precision. This aligns with the ethos of competitive gaming itself, where efficiency and speed often trump all other considerations.

What are the biggest negatives:

The 1080p resolution feels limiting compared to the immersive depth and vividness of 4K or OLED displays.

The default brightness setting of 100 is uncomfortably intense for prolonged use, requiring manual adjustment.

The omission of an HDMI cable in the box is an inconvenience at its price point.

Positives:

The 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms GtG response time deliver exceptionally smooth and responsive gameplay.

Compatibility with Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium eliminates screen tearing for a seamless experience.

The sturdy, adjustable design allows for height, tilt, and portrait mode customisation, ensuring versatility.

The sheer size of the screen is immensely appealing.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky on @art2gee.bsky.social.