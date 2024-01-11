CES 2024: When tech doesn’t get the memo

CES may be the biggest gadgets launchpad of the year, but it also highlights tech that we are almost certain to reject. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK makes his pick of the worst of the show.

The CES expo in Las Vegas is known for serving as a launchpad of the hottest new tech aimed at consumers. But, equally, it also hosts numerous “innovations” that leave us cold.

Even among the CES Innovation Awards, an annual competition that honours outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products, we tend to spot tech that should really only receive a “participation award”. This means that, when we select the worst of the show, it is not necessarily bad tech as such, but rather overhyped or tech that overpromises.

In that context, my pick of the worst of the show has been narrowed down to these five contenders:

WeHead, from Dragon Tree Partners

WeHead is a display that allows one to feel the presence of a an “AI agent”: a virtual human or a digital clone of a person, as if they are being encountered in the physical world. These AI agents can “see” a user and hold spontaneous conversation. WeHead takes it further by allowing AI agents to control 3D devices, turn robotic heads around, and mimic human nonverbal communication. Supposedly, as humans enter the virtual worlds of the metaverse via their digital avatars, WeHead will enable them to bring their AI agents to the real world via a physical device. It sounds a lot like the 2022 hype around the metaverse, which has predictably gone out of fashion as the next big thing.

Rosa, by Glüxkind Technologies

Rosa is a pram that is described as “the future of parenting”. Did I say pram? Glüxkind begs to differ: “Rosa is not just a stroller; it’s a revolutionary AI-powered companion designed to make parenting effortless and enjoyable. With cutting-edge robotics and intelligent technology, Rosa offers stress-free mobility and adaptive safety features.” But wait, there’s more: “Rosa is essentially a ‘Fractional Nanny’. From automatically braking to providing soothing white noise, Rosa is the ultimate affordable AI Powered support system for modern parents.” Every parent to whom I have mentioned the device is horrified by the idea that it is even described as “parenting”. So it’s a “no” to its claim of being “the next generation of parenting”.

mAsh, from mAy-I

mAsh is a CCTV-based visitor data analytics solution that tracks visitors to a building wherever they go. Or, as mAy-I euphemistically puts it, offers “360 degrees understanding of visitor’s journey”. mAsh goes further: it analyses demographic data of visitors to segment customers to enhance their engagement level. And then it goes even futher: AI technology analyses visitors’ image for a store manager “to stay one step ahead for the effective marketing and sales strategies”. The cutting-edge software, says mAy-I, is based on intelligent algorithms and machine learning, and takes data from our CCTV to create business insights. They seem to have missed the memo about privacy and ethics being major flashpoints in the AI revolution.

Oro, from Ogmen Robotics

Oro comes with a great marketing slogan, being “the pawfect companion for busy pet families”. When you translate it into English, it reads: “an expensive way to entertain pets when you don’t have time for them”. The expensive part comes with features like “autonomous mobility, adaptable AI, and a pet-friendly design”. More practically, it can be paired with a feeder and medication dispenser. Less so, according to Ogmen, it “enhances home décor”. To be honest, it would be wonderful for pets who are locked up all day while owners are at work, allowing one to schedule play and training sessions, and providing remote pet health monitoring. One of its biggest promises, in this era of social oversharing, is that it “creates engaging video stories for seamless social media sharing”. But “the future of pet care”? My dog Marmite would not approve.

Perfecta, from Seergrills

If you want to offend a South African, tell them that software will make them better at grilling or braaiing. As such, the Perfecta is offense personified: It is “the world’s first AI powered grill”. It uses a proprietary technology called NeuralFire, which “Rapidly, Automatically and Perfectly cook foods at the touch of a button in less than 3 minutes”. Whatever happened to standing around the fire, nonchalantly flipping the food, and demonstrating an innate ability to whip it away from the coals at the exactly right moment? This is what happened: five cooking modes. including Grill, Pizza, Oven, Rotisserie and Chef. This is what else happened: a touchscreen where one selects food type, desired “doneness” and sear level. You might as well microwave your braai.

