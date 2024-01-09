Goldstuck on Gadgets: Best of CES

It’s the biggest gadgets launchpad of the year, and ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK makes his pick of the best.

CES, formerly the Consumer Electronics Show, attracts more than 150,000 people to Las Vegas in the second week of January every year.

Once again, here is the best of the tech:

Best agricultural gadget

AirFarm, from Midbar

https://cdn.ces.tech/ces/media/2014/airfarm.jpg?ext=.jpg

AirFarm is the world’s first inflatable farm that enables food production anytime, anywhere. Without heavy and costly steel frames, this farm is designed to be sturdy but lightweight. AirFarm converts moisture from the air into water in real-time. It recirculates the moisture produced by crops back to the roots, making it the world’s first farm that operates without water infrastructure. Remarkably, it slashes water requirements by 99% versus traditional farming and 90% against vertical farming competitors. This innovative approach revolutionises the paradigm of water use, pioneering the future of food security with sustainability and efficiency at its core.

Setting up AirFarm takes just half a day and it easily passes through doors and elevators without heavy machinery. This innovative feature makes it ideal for immediate food production in disaster-stricken areas, refugee camps, and developing nations, thereby contributing to food security for vulnerable populations. While current agricultural systems are limited to pre-planned spaces, AirFarm offers the flexibility to grow food in any existing indoors. Its deflatable design even opens new horizons for food security in space.

Best sleep tech

Motionsleep, from 10minds

https://www.ces.tech/innovation-awards/honorees/2024/best-of/m/motionsleep.aspx

The motion pillow has been combined with the vital ring to enhance the sleep experience for individuals who snore or face breathing discomfort. It not only intelligently detects snoring sounds but also accurately measures oxygen saturation levels. Through the movement of 7 airbags, it dynamically adjusts the positions of the head and back, creating a comfortable breathing environment and reducing snoring. The product has been further enhanced with an increased number of airbags, the vital ring for oxygen saturation measurement, circadian rhythm lighting, and a space-saving charging system, all contributing to improved performance, usability, and adding a touch of sophistication.

DeRUCCI T11 Pro Smart Mattress

The DeRUCCI T11 Pro is the first Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) digital health smart mattress that adjusts to the individual’s health for optimal sleep; actually warning the user about potential health issues before they are aware of them. It features patented AI technologies with 23 flexible sleep/health AI sensors that instantly track subtle changes in position, body temperature, heart rate, and health, with18 flexible support air bags that respond to movement and position; supporting head, spine, etc., designed by human-machine engineering. It employs big data, AI software algorithms, smart software/hardware adjustments, sleep monitoring, and connects to AIoT home appliances.

Best games tech

Best gaming technology

Phantom, from Afference

https://www.ces.tech/innovation-awards/honorees/2024/best-of/p/phantom.asp

The Phantom enables the feeling of touch in the spatial computing age. The Phantom provides haptic feedback at finger level granularity by interfacing directly to the nervous system. The self-aligning rings provide a transparent interface which allows for seamless transitions between the digital and physical world. The wrist-worn electronics provide a mobile and wireless interface to any spatial computing headset, glasses, or mobile device. Afference was founded by world-leading neural engineers who are translating decades of research in neural interfaces into the spatial computing age.

Best gaming monitor

MPG 491CQP QD-OLED, from MSI

https://cdn.ces.tech/ces/media/2014/mpg491cqpqd-oled.jpg?ext=.jpg

The MPG 491CQP QD-OLED is MSI’s first 49-inch OLED gaming monitor featuring a 32:9 aspect ratio, 5120×1440 (DQHD) resolution, and 1800R curvature. The monitor merges an OLED panel with Quantum Dot technology, offering vibrant colors with VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification. It boasts a 0.03ms GtG response time and 144Hz refresh rate. A graphene film behind the panel helps maintain optimal performance. Latest liquid crystal tech enhances subpixel layout for clearer text. With DP Alt mode and 90W USB Power Delivery, plus HDMI 2.1, DP 1.4a, and USB-A.

Best display technology

Wrinkleless TriClarity nScreen, from Nano and Advanced Materials Institute

https://cdn.ces.tech/ces/media/events-experiences-images/innovation-awards/2023/wrinklelesstriclaritynscreen.jpg?ext=.jpg

NAMI’s Wrinkleless TriClarity nScreen is a wrinkle-free, flexible, and high-contrast display that makes the world’s only collapsible, large-size, and portable display/TV possible. The display/TV with this screen shows the 24-inch diagonal image with 2k high resolution that seamlessly expands and folds away in just seconds. The whole display/TV can be collapsed down to the size and weight of a book.

Best audio technology

Naqi Neural Earbuds, Naqi Logix

https://cdn.ces.tech/ces/media/2014/naqineuralearbuds.jpg?ext=.jpg

Naqi Neural Earbuds truly represent the next generation of Human-Machine Interfaces. Our neural earbuds enable users to command, control, and navigate computers, digital devices, smart home IoT devices, robots, and wheelchairs without voice, touch, screens, or cameras. It’s everyone’s “earbud superpower” that can control almost everything in the digital world — appearing as if the user had telepathy. Our neural earbuds will redefine how users interact with technology, creating an entirely new silent and invisible input methodology for the disabled, the elderly, gamers, e-sports professionals, and first responders. Naqi Neural Earbuds are a safe, non-invasive alternative to brain implants.

Best gadget for visually disabled

GUIDi AI smart belt, from AI Guided Limited

https://www.ces.tech/innovation-awards/honorees/2024/honorees/g/guidi-ai-smart-belt-to-guide-the-visually-impaired.aspx

GUIDi is an AI smart belt empowering the visually impaired by implementing MEMS and AI technology to wearable devices. We help users achieve their personal and highly intelligent navigation system independent of the internet or GPS. The device works with dual wide-angle cameras, a customised edge AI module with sensor integration, a haptic navigation system, and voice command. The accompanying mobile app allows convenience by featuring voice command support and over-the-air updates, ensuring continuous improvement and cutting-edge functionality. Goodbye to limitations and hello to freedom as GUIDi empowers the visually impaired with a seamless navigation experience in any environment.

Best gadget for physically disabled

Wheely-X By Kangsters

https://cdn.ces.tech/ces/media/events-experiences-images/innovation-awards/2023/wheely-x.jpg?ext=.jpg

Wheely-X is a cutting-edge wheelchair treadmill that empowers users to utilize their own wheelchair while taking part in interactive games, fostering physical fitness and cognitive health. Personalised workouts enhance endurance, strength, and flexibility while stimulating games boost memory, focus, and problem-solving abilities. Wheely-x’s compact design offers users the freedom to exercise anywhere, whether at home or therapy centers.

Best safety gadget

Noline, from anfire korea

https://www.ces.tech/innovation-awards/honorees/2024/honorees/n/noline.aspx

NoLine is a wireless fire detector that redefines fire safety with advanced multifunctionality. Enhanced by six sensors that detect heat, smoke, temperature, humidity, dust, and carbon monoxide detection, advanced algorithms ensure false alarms are eliminated. Its world-class data transmission range of over 3,000 ft revolutionises fire safety and enables deep collaboration with fire departments. This communication-driven device facilitates two-way data transmission and leverages big data, setting a new standard for proactive protection.

Best high-end power gadget

Anker SOLIX F3800 Portable Power Station

With a high AC output power of 6,000W and a dual-voltage output of 120V/240V, Anker SOLIX F3800 is the first portable power station to support home power cycling with AC coupling and a home power panel. The Anker SOLIX F3800 provides a clean, quiet, alternative solution to gas generators, capable of powering an entire home, including electric vehicles and RVs. For consumers who need more power, they can expand capacity up to 53.8kWh.

Best portable power gadget

Anker Prime 6-in-1 Charging Station (140W)

Anker Prime 6-in-1 Charging Station (140W) has 2 AC outlets, 2 USB-C ports, and 2 USB-A ports. The USB total output is 140W. Fully charge a MacBook Pro 16″ to 100% in just 1 hour and 15 minutes. Also, it is incredibly slim at just 0.7 inches thick, making it easy to carry in your bag or backpack.

Best vehicle gadget

Interactive Transparent Window, from AUO

The AUO Interactive Transparent Window creates an amazing visual experience in cockpit by seamlessly integrating transparent displays into side windows and controllers. This window fulfills a range of needs, from basic entertainment functions and online meetings to interactive AR/MR experiences, extending beyond the cabin environment.

Additionally, the window proactively enhances safety by issuing warnings to passengers when they tend to open the door without noticing approaching vehicles, leveraging connectivity with side mirror cameras. With the Interactive Transparent Window, vehicles evolve from conventional transportation to all-round third living spaces, enhancing the aspects of entertainment and safety.

Best gaming laptop

ROG Flow Z13-ACRNM RMT02, from ASUS

The ROG Flow Z13-ACRNM RMT02 is a redefinition of mobile computing; taking the unique architecture of the Flow Z13, the portability and flexibility of a tablet with the performance of a gaming laptop, and combining it with ACRONYM’s functional design philosophy + avant garde aesthetic. The device features pro-level specs, including an Intel Core i9-13900H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU. The beautifully intricate, custom-machined aluminum chassis provides rigidity and industrial design styling. An ingeniously designed integrated carry system uses a versatile strap that lets the device become its own transport system and allows use in multiple modes.

Best kids robot

Loona companion robot, from Beijing KEYi Technology

Loona companion robot evolved from our second-generation product, ClicBot. We abandoned the traditional robotic pets’ complete anthropomorphisation of an alive animal, blending technology and pet behavior in the design. We bring our customers a cost-effective product with non-stop service of updating product features.

Loona is very smart. It is a toy for various interactive games, a moveable home monitor, and also a programming learning platform. It is the world’s first consumer robot equipped with the latest AI technology, ChatGPT, which enables users to realise natural human conversation and unlock unlimited companionship possibilities.

Best health robot

H-Flex, customisable wearable robot, from Hurotics

https://cdn.ces.tech/ces/media/2014/h-flextailoredtousers-customizablewearablerobots.jpg?ext=.jpg

While many people require assistive robots, existing standardized assistive robotic systems prove inadequate in meeting the extensive requirements of users. H-Flex is a wearable robot designed to offer personalised assistance based on the user’s requirements. Its modular actuation units, in conjunction with Edge AI, enable users to tailor the robot according to their specific needs. The utilisation of users’ usage log and various auxiliary rehabilitation programs provided within the application contribute to enhancing its effectiveness. As a next-generation assistive robot, H-Flex transcends technology’s limits by empowering users to overcome physical constraints and elevate their lives through tailored experiences.

Best service robot

M3 delivery robot, from MOBINN

https://cdn.ces.tech/ces/media/2014/adeliveryrobotthatclimbsstairswithonlywheels.jpg?ext=.jpg

MOBINN’s M3 delivery robot is capable of providing delivery services ‘anywhere’, ‘anytime’. Thanks to the independently developed wheel system, it is possible to overcome various obstacles, such as stairs or bumps, with only wheels and without worrying about. Stability of the delivery item was ensured by always keeping the loading box horizontal. That’s why, M3 can deliver coffee safely without spilling a single cup of coffee to customers. The LiDAR-based mapping system used by M3 enables it to operate regardless of the outside environment, whether it is night time or even raining and snowing.

Best AI tech

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform – Qualcomm AI Engine

https://www.ces.tech/innovation-awards/honorees/2024/honorees/s/snapdragon-8-gen-3-mobile-platform-qualcomm-ai-eng.aspx

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is the first mobile platform designed with generative AI in mind, delivering premium-level performance across all mobile experiences. Qualcomm’s latest flagship debuts a variety of breakthrough Snapdragon innovations across connectivity, sound, capture, and gameplay to empower the best-in-class smartphones.



Ushering in a new era of generative AI, this platform tackles complex productivity and creative tasks with total privacy, monumental artistry, and unparalleled on-the-go proficiency.

Best AI tool

WHSP RING, voice chat, from Vtouch

https://www.ces.tech/innovation-awards/honorees/2024/honorees/w/whsp-ring%E2%84%A2,-voice-chat-with-ai.aspx

WHSP RING’ is a wearable voice input ring for chatting with AI. Simply speaking to the device is enough to activate the AI voice chatting feature. One of the standout features of this device is proximity-based speech recognition technology, eliminating the necessity for a wake word to engage the chatting feature. Integrated with distance sensors and proximity-based voice attribute detection capability, recognise proximity-input voice as system input and distinguish it from everyday conversations. ‘WHSP RING’ excels in noisy environments, thanks to the noise-robust proximity voice recognition, resulting in heightened accuracy. Its exceptional precision can even recognize whispers, addressing privacy concerns.

Best smartphone tech

TCL 40 NXTPAPER

https://www.ces.tech/innovation-awards/honorees/2024/honorees/t/tcl-40-nxtpaper.aspx

The world’s first and only smartphone to provide a revolutionary full-color, monochrome paper-like visual experience, fills unique niches between smartphones and e-readers.

As screen time surges, so do concerns about eye health risks due to harmful blue light exposure. TCL’s affordable NXTPAPER 40 addresses these concerns, offering industry-leading eye comfort with tactile paper-like experience that merges the convenience of modern technology into one seamless product.

Long distance communications gadget

Motorola defy satellite link, from Bullitt Satellite

https://www.ces.tech/innovation-awards/honorees/2024/honorees/m/motorola-defy-satellite-link.aspx

The Motorola defy satellite link uses Bullitt Satellite technology to provide direct-to-satellite true two-way messaging for those situations when you lose cell coverage, when the networks are disrupted, or if a more discrete form of communication is preferred.



Not much larger than a car key fob, this incredibly affordable, easy to use device links your smartphone directly to geostationary satellites 22,300 miles up in space.



It also has satellite enabled SOS and a location sharing ‘Check In’ button, so friends, family or co-workers can follow and stay in touch no matter where their route takes them.

MT6825 By MediaTek

https://www.ces.tech/innovation-awards/honorees/2024/honorees/m/mt6825.aspx

MediaTek is working to bring reliable connectivity everywhere with its MT6825 chipset that supports two-way satellite communications. MediaTek’s MT6825 chipset can be easily integrated into smartphones and other connected devices. Consumers can enjoy peace of mind knowing that they can send messages and share their location even when cellular coverage is unreliable or completely unavailable. Even more importantly, users can request lifesaving assistance in emergency situations. The MT6825 powers the first commercially available 3GPP NTN devices on the market, including the motorola satellite link and Cat S75 smartphone.

Best wearable gadget

Juno Snow Boot, from Kizik

https://cdn.ces.tech/ces/media/2014/junosnowboot.jpg?ext=.jpg

The Iron man vision of clothes that fit themselves to the wearer comes closer with the Juno Snow Boot by Kizik, the world’s first hands-free snow boot. Simply step into the Juno boot, crushing Kizik’s patented External Cage technology at the back of the heel, and slide your foot forward. The boot’s rigid back guides your foot forward activating the heel technology as you step in. Once your foot is fully inside, the External Cage springs back up to completely secure and lock in your foot. The External Cage doubles as a pivot point for the ankle, allowing for a wider range of motion and a natural, comfortable experience.

Most visionary tech

Sound2Energy, from LV Energy

https://cdn.ces.tech/ces/media/events-experiences-images/innovation-awards/2023/sound2energy.jpg?ext=.jpg

LV Energy offers a patented technology for a disruptive method of generating electric energy, harvesting from ambient sound sources, a next major step in sustainable energy production to support the global Energy Transition goals. In many situations, sound is available 24/7, and not intermittent like solar and wind power, making it a valuable and continuous energy source. The limited required capital investment of this solution offers an expected high ROI.

Worst of CES

WeHead By Dragon Tree Partners

https://www.ces.tech/innovation-awards/honorees/2024/honorees/w/wehead.aspx

WeHead is a display that allows you to feel the presence of a virtual human or a digital clone of a person in the physical world. An AI agent can “see” a user and hold a meaningful, spontaneous conversation. WeHead enhances this experience by allowing an AI agent to control a 3D device, turn a robotic head around, and mimic human nonverbal communication. As humans enter the virtual worlds of the metaverse via their digital avatars, WeHead offers digital human developers the possibility to bring their AI agents to the real world via a physical device.

Glüxkind – Rosa

By Glüxkind Technologies

Introducing Glüxkind Rosa: The Future of Parenting. Rosa is not just a stroller; it’s a revolutionary AI-powered companion designed to make parenting effortless and enjoyable. With cutting-edge robotics and intelligent technology, Rosa offers stress-free mobility and adaptive safety features.

Rosa is essentially a “Fractional Nanny”. From automatically braking to providing soothing white noise, Rosa is the ultimate affordable AI Powered support system for modern parents. Its lightweight design, premium materials, and affordability make it an essential tool for enhancing family adventures. Experience the next generation of parenting with Glüxkind Rosa.

mAsh

By mAy-I Inc.

https://www.ces.tech/innovation-awards/honorees/2024/honorees/m/mash.aspx

mAsh is the most innovative CCTV based visitor data analytics solution that offers a pioneering approach to achieve 360 degrees understanding of visitor’s journey. mAsh analyse demographic data which segment customers to enhance their engagement level. mAsh is an off-line analytics tool that quantitatively monitors visitors through intuitively built data and helps to improve detailed measurement of business performance. AI technology analyses visitors’ image for a store manager to stay one step ahead for the effective marketing and sales strategies. Our cutting-edge software is based on intelligent algorithms and machine learning, takes data from our CCTV to create business insights.

ORO: Your Dog’s Pawfect Companion

By Ogmen Robotics

https://cdn.ces.tech/ces/media/events-experiences-images/innovation-awards/2023/oroyourdogspawfectcompanion.jpg?ext=.jpg

Meet ORo, the pawfect companion for busy pet families. ORo combines autonomous mobility, adaptable AI, and a pet-friendly design to provide mental stimulation while ensuring safety. Paired with our feeder and medication dispenser, ORo simplifies pet care and enhances home decor. Our system lets you schedule play and training sessions and enables remote pet health monitoring and play sessions. ORo also creates engaging video stories for seamless social media sharing. As a central hub, ORo integrates with smart accessories like collars, voice assistants, and IFTTT, third-party pet care services, and provides access to our pet supply marketplace. Embrace the future of pet care with ORo.

https://www.ces.tech/innovation-awards/honorees/2024/honorees/p/perfecta%e2%84%a2.aspx

Perfecta

By SEERGRILLS

Perfecta: The World’s First AI Powered Grill uses proprietary NeuralFire technology it Rapidly, Automatically and Perfectly cook foods at the touch of a button in less than 3 minutes.

Featuring 5 cooking modes including Grill, Pizza, Oven, Rotisserie and Chef, users select cooking preferences via the touchscreen such as food type, desired doneness and sear level. The AI takes these preferences and sensor data which measures food parameters to dynamically controls the novel burner system. Cooking from both sides and edges simultaneously, it adjusts the cooking profile as required to deliver perfectly cooked food every time.

* Arthur Goldstuck is founder of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Twitter and Threads on @art2gee.