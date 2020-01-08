CES: Femtech goes big in 2020

Over the past 52 years, CES has showcased the latest tech at its annual gadget extravaganza, but only in the past 10 years has the focus turned to health tech.

Technology for female health has been especially late to the game, largely because of the male domination of consumer technology. But suddenly Femtech, as it is coming to be known, is

One of the fastest-growing segments of health tech at CES. And it includes everything from beauty tech to maternal health tech to sexual health.

Here is an overview of some of the most prominent Femtech products being showcased at CES.

Willow has made itself a leader in the femtech space with a wearable in-bra breast pump. In 2017, It provided the market with the first quiet version of this device that can be used discreetly. At CES this week, it is showcasing the Willow Generation 3, the most advanced model yet, which will be available later this year.

Willow Reveals Third Generation Breast Pump Designed With New Tech Inside to Help Moms Pump their Most Milk Yet

The next iteration of Willow’s life-changing breast pump features new technology that helps moms produce more during a pump. In testing, those who used Generation 3 pumped 20% more milk on average than previous generations.

Milk output is maximised through new smart suction automation and a faster transition to expression, which is akin to the way a baby naturally nurses. Willow is also more comfortable than before with a softer, slower pumping rhythm and new sensitivity setting. An expanded range of levels puts moms in control of pumping preference.

The announcement follows the recent launch of Willow’s much requested Milk Container – making it the only pump with the flexibility of both spill-proof Milk Bags and a reusable Container.

