CES: Femtech goes big in 2020
From high-tech breast pumps, to makeup printers, female health technology has exploded at CES in Las Vegas this year, writes BRYAN TURNER
Over the past 52 years, CES has showcased the latest tech at its annual gadget extravaganza, but only in the past 10 years has the focus turned to health tech.
Technology for female health has been especially late to the game, largely because of the male domination of consumer technology. But suddenly Femtech, as it is coming to be known, is
One of the fastest-growing segments of health tech at CES. And it includes everything from beauty tech to maternal health tech to sexual health.
Here is an overview of some of the most prominent Femtech products being showcased at CES.
Willow has made itself a leader in the femtech space with a wearable in-bra breast pump. In 2017, It provided the market with the first quiet version of this device that can be used discreetly. At CES this week, it is showcasing the Willow Generation 3, the most advanced model yet, which will be available later this year.
The next iteration of Willow’s life-changing breast pump features new technology that helps moms produce more during a pump. In testing, those who used Generation 3 pumped 20% more milk on average than previous generations.
Milk output is maximised through new smart suction automation and a faster transition to expression, which is akin to the way a baby naturally nurses. Willow is also more comfortable than before with a softer, slower pumping rhythm and new sensitivity setting. An expanded range of levels puts moms in control of pumping preference.
The announcement follows the recent launch of Willow’s much requested Milk Container – making it the only pump with the flexibility of both spill-proof Milk Bags and a reusable Container.
CES: Audi shows empathetic car
Open the door, take a seat, and get away from the urban stress? That’s the promise of Audi’s AI:ME, a concept car that represents a personal “third living space,” alongside our homes and workplaces. And that means the car is familiar with the desires and needs of its users.
Can a car be empathetic? The “Audi Intelligence Experience” shows how it’s done: The car knows its users and their habits and uses intelligent functions combined with artificial intelligence to increase passengers’ safety, wellbeing, and comfort. The self-learning navigation system, already integrated in the current generation of MMI systems, saves preferred destinations, connects them with the date, time, and current traffic situation, and derives suggested routes from this data.
In the future, the car will also conduct a precise analysis of the functions and settings that its users prefer, ranging from the seat position, media, route guidance, and temperature to the fragrancing of the interior. After a short time, the “empathetic Audi” becomes familiar with users’ preferences and implements them autonomously. If desired, it even bases its settings on users’ condition by observing their driving style and vital functions.
The car offers a range of high-tech experiences, with the highlight being virtual navigation arrows that appear in the road ahead. A navigation arrow that points exactly into the side road where the destination is located will become reality with a 3D mixed reality head-up display Audi developed with Samsung. As with with 3D television, two views are generated of each picture: one pixel for the left eye and the neighboring pixel for the right eye. To the driver, the pictures of the 3D mixed reality heads-up display appear to be floating at a distance of 8 to 10 meters in front of the car. Through clever representation, the apparent distance is increased to more than 70 meters. This means that navigational aids appear in the road ahead, and the eyes, accustomed to a long-range view, do not have to refocus.
Passengers can also enjoy a wellness experience in the AI:ME: A pair of VR goggles in the car allows the occupants to take a virtual flight across a spectacular mountain landscape. The technology adapts virtual content to the movements of the vehicle in real time.
The exhibits at the Audi booth at CES range from the Audi AI:ME vision vehicle to the near-production-level show car Audi Q4 e-tron concept with a 12.3-inch touchscreen to the Audi e-tron Sportback electric vehicle with digital matrix LED headlights.
CES: Royole folds again
After stunning CES in 2019 with the world’s first foldable smartphone, the FlexPai, and then going silent on its roll-out, Royole Corporation has returned to CES to unveil two new products in Las Vegas, USA.
The RoWrite 2 Smart Notebook is a complete redesign of its original curved notebook device, featuring the latest Royole fully flexible sensor and more than 40% lighter, significantly smaller and with longer battery life and better accuracy. With a wireless-charging smart pen and Royole’s sensors embedded in a soft leather case, it is aimed at those who are nostalgic for the feel of paper in a digital world.
Royole also launched the Mirage Smart Speaker, an Amazon Alexa-enabled speaker featuring Royole’s 8″ AMOLED fully-flexible touch display, which wraps around the speaker’s cylindrical body. The elegant display solution enables stunning visuals and touch control. A 5MP camera with physical mute switch and two far-field, high quality microphones allow access to Amazon Alexa’s full functionalities. Three full-range drivers and a passive bass radiator provide impressive 360 degree audio for voice and music playback.
Royole also showcased the RoTree, designed to demonstrate the capabilities of Royole’s paper-thin flexible displays. It features some 1,000 “leaves” of fully flexible and programmable displays.
“Royole’s proprietary Flexible+ technologies have put us in a pivotal position in innovation in consumer electronics,” saidRoyole’s founder and CEO Dr Bill Liu. “We are currently working with hundreds of business partners worldwide to adopt fully flexible displays and sensors in a wide variety of use cases that will reshape the world of consumer electronics and business applications. With the introduction of RoWrite 2 Smart Notebook and Mirage Smart Speaker, we are fully committed to establishing the Royole brand and providing Flexible+ solutions to enterprise partners.”
The RoWrite 2 will be available globally in March at $129 (€129) with the Mirage Smart Speaker available in Q2 at $899 (£799).
