Wheels of the Week: Zippy Zoom Zoom in the T-Roc

The small SUV market is about as exciting as watching paint dry. And then there is the Volkswagen T-Roc R-Line, the little car with a big personality. Buckle up, because this is not your average grocery-getter.

The 2.0-litre turbocharged engine packs a surprising punch, launching you from 0 to 60 like a frisbee in a hurricane. It is not neck-snapping fast, but there is a definite pep in its step when merging and passing. The all-wheel-drive grips the road like a gecko on flypaper, giving you the confidence to take those twisty corners with a smile.

Sometimes you just want a car that looks good. The T-Roc R-Line does not disappoint. The sporty exterior with its sharp lines and funky headlights makes a statement wherever you go. Inside, the cabin is surprisingly plush with nice materials and comfy seats that hug you in all the right places. Although, while the driver seat is electronic, the front passenger seat is all about manual.

The touchscreen interface takes some getting used to, with its swipes and taps replacing the straightforward connections. Android Auto is available with a data cable. Bluetooth connectivity is a must to assist the Android Auto connection. The 8-inch screen is big enough to see the map clearly. Volkswagen also has its own built-in mapping services, which requires the VW app to be downloaded on your smartphone.

Safety features include keyless locking and starting system, park assist with park distance control, lane assist and emergency assist, adaptive cruise control (ACC) with stop-and-go, including speed limiter and proactive passenger protection system.

The ride can be a tad firm on the sportier suspension, especially with those low-profile tyres. Bumps and especially potholes are felt and should be avoided. The backseat offers decent legroom, but is more suited for kiddos than a full-grown adult on a long road trip.

If you crave a stylish, zippy, and engaging drive that injects some personality into your daily commute or weekend adventure, then the Volkswagen T-Roc R-Line might be your match. It is like a pint-sized puppy – full of playful energy and always up for a good time.

Pricing for the Volkswagen T-Roc R-Line starts at R714, 200.