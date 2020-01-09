Featured
CES: Panasonic moves beyond movies
After many years sharing technology leadership in the TV category at CES in Las Vegas, Panasonic seems to have left the bragging rights to perennial competitors Samsung and LG. While it did launch a cutting edge unit at CES this week, its emphasis was on its innovation and integration across numerous categories of consumer technology.
Its new Panasonic HZ2000 OLED TV is expertly built by collaboration between Hollywood professionals and Panasonic and Technics engineers to appeal to cinephiles. It is claimed to be the first OLED TV to support Dolby Vision IQ and Filmmaker Mode, using Panasonic’s Master HDR OLED Professional Edition panel to deliver more peak brightness.
Translated, however, it means that it is bringing similar technology to bear on improving the viewing experience as other leading TV makers. It is across other categories of gadgets that Panasonic stands apart.
It unveiled three of the industry’s smallest and lightest 4K 60p camcorders, the HC-X1500, HC-X2000 and AC-CX10, which offer a high standard of on-site mobility and portability, as well as high-quality 4K 60p recording capability. A wide-angle 25mm Lens and 32x i.zoom (4K recording) achieve high-spec optical performance thanks to high-precision AF, which also provides high-speed, accurate focusing for both 4K and Full-HD shooting.
The new models have a variety of professional functions, such as Two Manual Rings, an ND Filter, a Built-in LED Video Light, and 24-bit High Resolution Linear PCM Audio Recording. Users can further customise the recording formats according to the shooting environment or preference.
Panasonic also announced that it has developed the world’s first High Dynamic Range (HDR) capable ultra-high definition (UHD) virtual reality (VR) eyeglasses, with a comfortable fit that feels like regular glasses.
They are designed in anticipation of commercial 5G connectivity, enabling s a number of new services like VR sports viewing and engaging virtual travel experiences. While conventional VR glasses with high-quality images and high sound quality provide users with highly immersive simulated experiences, these glasses tend to be big in size and require users to strap them to their head with a headband, which could cause wearer discomfort.
For the new VR glasses, Panasonic has developed a high performance display device in cooperation with Kopin Corporation, a leading manufacturer of display devices for VR glasses. Panasonic’s audio and visual technologies have been incorporated into this new device, including signal processing technologies cultivated through the development of video equipment such as TVs and Blu-ray Disc players, acoustic technologies of Technics audio products, and optical technologies used in LUMIX digital cameras. These technologies enabled Panasonic to achieve compact and lightweight VR glasses offering high-quality images and optimal sound that deliver realistic sensations drawing the user into the images projected before their eyes, while in the comfort of wearing eyeglasses.
CES: Smart homes that keep you healthy
There is a large intersection between health tech and smart homes at CES in Las Vegas this week. BRYAN TURNER explores the home tech that can keep us healthy.
Health tech has been a major theme at this week’s CES 2020 in Las Vegas, where there have been many innovative – and unexpected – offshoots in the sector. This week, we covered the explosion of femtech (technology for female health); today we uncover another hidden gem of the future: smart home health tech.
When SmartEnergy surveyed 5000 people late last year about smart home technologies and their perceptions, they came up with a surprise finding: 34,6% of respondents said they like smart home tech for the “cool” factor, which is much higher than saving money on electricity, at 20%, and improving security, at 16%.
Let’s look at how cool it got at CES.
Vayyar Imaging, a leader in imaging and object mapping technology, is showcasing Vayyar Home, a device that detects when one is standing, sitting for too long, or even if someone has fallen in a household. It has integrated another of its products, Walabot Home fall detection, to make this possible.
The device is seen as a non-invasive form of health tracking, that does not require wearables or buttons to track health. Best of all: it works without a camera so users don’t have to worry about being watched or recorded, as with smart speakers.
Vayyar Home’s health features include monitoring activity, sleep and breathing, sending an alarm in case an anomaly is detected. It also works when users aren’t home, by monitoring for intruders.
Its intelligent sensors monitor location, posture, and vital signs, enabling behavioural monitoring such as time spent at rest, in and out of bed, nocturnal roaming, and restroom visits. Trends are detected. This allows for pre-emptive predictions of health conditions like urinary tract infections (UTI), dementia, and disorders like sleep apnea, and psychological ailments like loneliness.
“Our fall detection product is protecting thousands of seniors every day, but that’s only the beginning,” says Ofer Familier, general manager of Vayyar Home. “Now, we can turn any room into a smart room, caring for people inside out. Vayyar Home is like living with a doctor and a security guard rolled into one.”
CES: Intel gives first look at Tiger Lake
A new foldable screen design and a demo of the new Intel Core mobile processors at CES in Las Vegas suggest the company still has an innovation edge, but only just, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK
Still bruised from losing Apple as a client and exposure of security flaws in its processors last year, Intel came to CES 2020 in Las Vegas this week determined to prove it still has an innovation edge.
It gave a first look and demonstration of the newest Intel Core mobile processors, code-named “Tiger Lake”. It has enhanced the CPU, AI accelerators and integrated graphics based on the new Intel Xe graphics architecture, promising to deliver “double-digit performance gains, massive AI performance improvements, a huge leap in graphics performance, and four times the throughput of USB 3 with integrated Thunderbolt 4”, according to Intel executive vice president Gregory Bryant.
However, it is still built on Intel’s 10nm+ process, while Intel’s bitter rival AMD has arrived at CES with a laptop using a 7nm chip, the Ryzen 4000 mobile processor. Apple also produces 7nm chips, at this stage for smartphones, and last year ditched Intel as a supplier of its chips.
To make up for this, Intel wowed CES with a preview of a foldable OLED display form factor, code-named “Horseshoe Bend.” Based on the TigerLake mobile processors, Intel says the design is similar in size to a 12-inch laptop, with a folding touchscreen display that can be opened up to more than 17 inches.
CEO Bob Swan kicked off the company’s CES news conference on Monday with updates from its Mobileye business, acquired in 2017 for $15-billion from its Israeli founders. His keynote address included a demonstration of Mobileye’s self-driving robocar navigating traffic autonomously, in a natural manner. The demonstration was intended to showcase Mobileye’s innovative approach to delivering safer mobility by using a combination of artificial intelligence, computer vision, the regulatory science model of RSS, and redundancy through independent sensing systems.
In an illustration of the real-world benefits of AI, Swan showed how intel used integrated AI acceleration on 2nd Generation Xeon Scalable processors, to help the American Red Cross on its Missing Maps project to improve disaster preparedness. Missing Maps builds accurate maps for remote regions, including bridges and roads, to help emergency responders in the aftermath of a disaster.
“At Intel, our ambition is to help customers make the most of technology inflections like AI, 5G and the intelligent edge so that together we can enrich lives and shape the world for decades to come,” said Swan. “As we highlighted today, our drive to infuse intelligence into every aspect of computing can have positive impact at unprecedented scale.”
Executive vice president Navin Shenoy announced that 3rd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors due in the first half of 2020 would include a new Intel product called DL Boost extensions to accelerate AI training by up to 60% over previous technology.
It will be used in tandem with a new computer vision solution, 3D Athlete Tracking (3DAT), which uses AI to enhance the sports viewing experience with near real-time visualisations, and is expected to be a star of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.
According to Shenoy, 3DAT uses highly mobile cameras to capture the form and motion of athletes, then applies algorithms optimised with IntelDL Boost and powered by Intel Xeon Scalable processors to analyse the biomechanics of athletes’ movements.
Intel also showcased groundbreaking technical work with Netflix and the National Football league in the United States, underlining the message that it was not only about the chips.