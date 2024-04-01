Adobe unveils AI future of customer experience management

At last week’s Adobe Summit 2024, the company unveiled the Adobe Experience Platform AI Assistant, which can answer technical questions and simulate outcomes.

Adobe has unveiled a suite of innovations for the enterprise that will empower brands to deliver one-to-one personalisation at scale through generative AI and real-time insights.

Adobe’s latest products, launched at last week’s Adobe Summit, expand the Customer Experience Management (CXM) solutions that enterprises have relied on to bring data, content and customer journeys together. In the era of generative AI, Adobe says, it is providing a roadmap to help brands activate AI to deliver customer value and capture the massive opportunity in driving personalisation at scale.

Adobe provided the following information:

Major innovations across Adobe Experience Cloud and Adobe Creative Cloud will deliver business value from generative AI by driving insights based on unified customer data, scaling the production of personalized content and boosting customer engagement through journey orchestration. This includes an upcoming Adobe Experience Platform AI Assistant that supercharges the productivity of experience practitioners, democratizing access to extended teams through a conversational interface and enabling them to unleash new ideas. Adobe GenStudio is a new generative AI-first offering that will allow marketing teams to quickly plan, create, manage, activate, and measure on-brand content. Adobe also unveiled Journey Optimizer capabilities to enable both B2C and B2B brands to enhance journey orchestration with timely, personalized experiences. A new capability in Adobe Firefly, Adobe’s family of creative generative AI models for safe commercial use, called Structure Reference brings users a new level of creative control.

Adobe Experience Cloud is the industry’s leading platform for delivering, measuring and personalizing customer experiences, now relied upon by 11,000 customers globally across industries, with support from 4,500 global ecosystem members and over 500 partner integrations in Adobe Experience Platform, which brings an organization’s data and content together under a common language model.

“Generative AI enables a fundamental shift in the relationship between brands and their customers, creating a transformative moment for business leaders to drive profitable growth while delivering new digital experiences,” said Anil Chakravarthy, president, Digital Experience Business at Adobe. “The ability to personalize every interaction has become the key growth driver in Customer Experience Management for enterprises around the world, and Adobe is leading the way in making this a reality with powerful generative AI deeply integrated into existing workflows.”

“Creating richer and more relevant experiences within a connected customer journey is fundamental to success in today’s marketing climate and Adobe Experience Cloud has been our partner of choice in Customer Experience Management,” said Norm de Greve, chief marketing officer, General Motors. “Adobe’s enterprise applications allow our teams to deliver real-time, highly personalized touchpoints at scale for customers engaging with our brands.”

In the era of generative AI, Adobe is the technology partner of choice for brands to unify customer data, scale content production, and enhance customer engagement through journey orchestration.

New Data Innovations

Adobe’s latest product releases help brands with data management in the age of generative AI, creating a foundation to activate insights and deliver true personalization at scale. This is anchored in Adobe Experience Platform, which enables brands to activate customer data across various enterprise systems through an integrated set of applications.

Adobe Experience Platform AI Assistant provides a simple conversational interface that can answer technical questions and will automate tasks, simulate outcomes and generate audiences and journeys within applications such as Adobe Real-Time Customer Data Platform, Adobe Journey Optimizer and Adobe Customer Journey Analytics.

provides a simple conversational interface that can answer technical questions and will automate tasks, simulate outcomes and generate audiences and journeys within applications such as Adobe Real-Time Customer Data Platform, Adobe Journey Optimizer and Adobe Customer Journey Analytics. Federated Audience Composition provides data management flexibility and efficiency by allowing teams to federate audiences and data directly from enterprise data warehouses and data platforms (Amazon Web Services Redshift, Azure Synapse, Databricks, BigQuery and Snowflake) to augment real-time and cross-channel use cases in Adobe Experience Platform. This enables teams to minimize data copy, govern the use of sensitive data and get the most out of their existing IT investments for powering customer experience workflows such as profile enrichment, audience segmentation and personalized communications.

New Content Innovations

Adobe provides an integrated set of best-in-class products that enable brands to accelerate their content supply chain, the end-to-end business process that every company needs to deliver content required for marketing campaigns and personalized customer experiences. It is composed of five key building blocks: Workflow and Planning, Creation and Production, Asset Management, Delivery and Activation, and Insights and Reporting. With Adobe GenStudio, Adobe will be releasing a generative AI-first offering for marketers to quickly plan, create, manage, activate and measure on-brand content, with native integrations across Adobe Experience Cloud and Creative Cloud.

Workflow and Planning: Adobe Workfront Planning will provide every user a unified view into all activities across the marketing lifecycle, to ensure organizations plan strategically and accelerate delivery.

Adobe Workfront Planning will provide every user a unified view into all activities across the marketing lifecycle, to ensure organizations plan strategically and accelerate delivery. Creation and Production: Adobe Firefly Services and Custom Modelsunlock personalization at scale for enterprise content creation and production, eliminating manual tasks while ensuring generated outputs remain on-brand.

Adobe Firefly Services and Custom Modelsunlock personalization at scale for enterprise content creation and production, eliminating manual tasks while ensuring generated outputs remain on-brand. Asset Management : Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) Assets content hub allows teams to easily distribute brand-governed assets across their organization and external partners. Content hub forms a seamless connection point between GenStudio and AEM Assets, where any user can search for an asset and create personalized variations with Firefly in Adobe Express, the all-in-one content creation application.

Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) Assets content hub allows teams to easily distribute brand-governed assets across their organization and external partners. Content hub forms a seamless connection point between GenStudio and AEM Assets, where any user can search for an asset and create personalized variations with Firefly in Adobe Express, the all-in-one content creation application. Delivery and Activation : Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) Sites variant generation, powered by generative AI, enables brands to create personalized variations of marketing assets with copy that is audience-centric and on-brand. With Edge Delivery Services, brands can deliver the fastest possible page load times. Document-based authoring in AEM Sites also allows the broader team to author webpages in Microsoft Word or Google Docs.

Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) Sites variant generation, powered by generative AI, enables brands to create personalized variations of marketing assets with copy that is audience-centric and on-brand. With Edge Delivery Services, brands can deliver the fastest possible page load times. Document-based authoring in AEM Sites also allows the broader team to author webpages in Microsoft Word or Google Docs. Insights & Reporting: Adobe Content Analyticswill create an essential feedback loop for brands to understand which assets (including AI-generated assets) and campaigns are performing best, down to the attribute level. These insights help build a more complete view of the overall customer experience, building on top of Adobe Customer Journey Analytics which measures web, streaming, in-product and more.

New Customer Journey Innovations

For both B2C and B2B brands, the ability to enhance customer engagement through journey orchestration hinges on a unified and real-time view of the customer. This ensures that as brands interact with consumers on channels such as the web, social media and mobile, any real-time changes in user behavior or preferences are captured, triggering new experiences. Adobe is uniquely positioned to help teams harmonize both brand-initiated and customer-initiated moments, with new offerings to orchestrate personalized journeys that drive impact.

Adobe Experience Platform and Adobe Journey Optimizer unified experimentation uses enhanced statistical models to help marketers, product managers and developers leverage experimentation and decisioning capabilities within journeys, driving reuse of offers across communication channels or optimizing the ideal path a customer should take to maximize conversion.

and unified experimentation uses enhanced statistical models to help marketers, product managers and developers leverage experimentation and decisioning capabilities within journeys, driving reuse of offers across communication channels or optimizing the ideal path a customer should take to maximize conversion. Adobe Journey Optimizer (AJO) provides enhanced brand-initiated journey orchestration by helping brands connect their audience-centric campaigns with real-time customer signals, so that the right customers are engaged and mistimed marketing communications can be avoided.

(AJO) provides enhanced brand-initiated journey orchestration by helping brands connect their audience-centric campaigns with real-time customer signals, so that the right customers are engaged and mistimed marketing communications can be avoided. AJO B2B Edition is a new application built on Adobe Experience Platform, with a unique focus on account specific buying-group journey orchestration that will reimagine sales and marketing collaboration throughout the B2B revenue lifecycle.

New Firefly Capabilities

Today, Adobe is shipping a major update to the Adobe Firefly web application (web and mobile) that will bring users a new level of creative control. Structure Reference enables users to easily apply the structure of an existing image to newly generated images. Using an existing image as a structural reference template, users can now generate multiple image variations with the same layout, eliminating the trial-and-error process of having to write the perfect prompt to get an output that matches your imagination. By combining Structure Reference with Adobe’s Style Reference – an existing Firefly capability that takes a style reference image and applies it to your prompt – users can reference both the structure and style of an image to quickly bring ideas to life, delivering a new level of creative control and state-of-the-art visual quality.

Partner and Customer Momentum

Adobe continues to expand its robust partner ecosystem and extend the value of Adobe Experience Cloud. Adobe announced today an expanded partnership with Microsoft to deliver generative AI capabilities for marketers that bring powerful Adobe Experience Cloud customer experience insights and Firefly generative AI directly into Microsoft applications to reinvent workflows and ignite productivity. An expanded partnership with OneTrust integrates consent management into AI-powered customer journeys. Adobe is also working with agency partners including Havas, IPG, Omnicom, Publicis and WPP, and system integrators including Accenture, Deloitte, EY and IBM to accelerate generative AI investments, processes and workflows across creative production and digital marketing.

Adobe Summit 2024 is a hybrid event with both an in-person and online presentation powered by Adobe Experience Cloud. Luminary speakers and industry leaders presenting at Summit include General Motors CEO Mary Barra, Pfizer Chief Digital and Technology Officer Lidia Fonseca, Delta Airlines CEO Ed Bastian, TSB Bank CMO Emma Springham, MLB Chief Operations and Strategy Officer Chris Marinak, founder and CEO of Zaia Ventures Ukonwa Ojo, author and entrepreneur Nina Schick, and Shaquille O’Neal, host of Adobe Sneaks where Adobe unveils the latest research and development innovations.

To watch the Adobe Summit keynotes online, as well as explore more than 200 sessions and hands-on labs across 12 tracks, network with peers or speak live with an Adobe expert, visit the Summit web experience.