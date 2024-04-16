Honor tackles eye-strain

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The new Magic6 Pro smartphone prioritises user comfort and eye health with cutting-edge features.

According to a study by Exploding Topics, the global average for time spent looking at a screen is approximately 7 hours a day, but South Africans are even more tightly connected to their handsets: on average, they spend about 11 hours on screens per day.

While technological advancements have helped society break geographical barriers and make information more accessible, the screentime trend poses some negatives — specifically, potential health hazards like eye strain.

The smartphone industry is dominated by big names that offer top-of-the-range features, hardware, and software specs, but few of them focus on addressing the user’s comfort when using the device for extended periods of time.

Honor intends to change this. It says that it is a brand dedicated to developing cutting-edge devices with first-of-its-kind technology to serve every need of the end-user. As such, it is committed to treating the user as a top priority during the development phase – which means integrating human-centric features and technologies that are often overlooked by competitors.

As a result, Honor has developed the new Magic6 Pro (watch this space for a detailed review) with several features that add convenience to everyday tasks, while also safeguarding the user’s health.

Honor provided the following description of the eye safety features on the Magic6 Pro:

NanoCrystal Shield

The Honor Magic6 Pro boasts exceptional durability and stability with the Honor NanoCrystal Shield, which has been verified by SGS-certified with Five-Star Overall Glass Drop Resistance in multiple scenarios. The Honor NanoCrystal Shield is ten times stronger than normal glass, meaning users won’t have to worry about unwanted nicks and cuts caused by a shattered screen.

Human-Centric Eye Care Innovation

Adhering to its human-centric brand ethos, Honor brought its Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) technology to the Honor Magic6 Pro in line with this commitment. Featuring the industry’s highest PWM dimming frequency of 4320Hz with TÜV Rheinland Flicker Free Certification, the Magic6 Pro provides a low brightness display that effectively eliminates the risks associated with viewing strain, as it exceeds what the human eye can perceive. The Honor Magic6 Pro is the perfect companion for today’s digital-savvy generation who spends long hours in front of their screens.

Circadian Night Display

With people spending more time on their devices, this extended time impacts user’s circadian night rhythm – this means your sleep patterns can be unstable. With this in mind – the Magic Series flagship also features a Customisable Circadian Night Display enhanced with AI for better efficacy. Leveraging big data learning, this human-centric feature now understands users’ individual habits, bringing a customised user experience powered by AI intelligence. When this feature is enabled, the HONOR Magic6 Pro’s display dynamically adapts to a calming yellow hue, specifically tailored to each user’s individual sleeping cycle, ensuring a more rejuvenating sleep experience for every user.

Nature Tone Display

Furthermore, with the Nature Tone Display feature, the Honor Magic6 Pro dynamically adjusts to reflect natural colours based on the surrounding environment. This goes beyond conventional white balance adjustment and considers the brightness level of the surroundings. The device intelligently tailors the display to provide an optimal visual experience.

As the world finds itself deeper in the Digital Age, with the reliance on technological devices growing each day – the brand can safely say it has found the perfect balance of protecting its consumers from potential health risks while also offering a device that provides an unparalleled user experience.

Pricing and Availability

The Honor Magic6 Pro is available in Black and Epi Green at selected retailers for a recommended retail price of R27,999.