Win the Ecoflow River 2 Pro portable power station!

Read on to find out how to be in line to win one of the most effective solutions to power failures.

We are giving away an Ecoflow River 2 Pro portable power station to one lucky winner. All you have to do is visit the EcoFlow Instagram page at https://2ly.link/1xeGw, find the post titled #OneInAMillion, and answer this question:

How many methods can be used to charge the River 2 Pro?

The EcoFlow River 2 Pro boasts a capacity of 768Wh. Thanks to EcoFlow’s X-Stream technology, it can be fully recharged via AC charging in just 70 minutes, 70% faster than the industry average.

With a maximum AC output of 800W and EcoFlow’s X-Boost technology, the River 2 Pro can run devices of up to 1600W. It is sufficient for 80% of heavy-duty appliances such as, hair dryers, microwaves, and electric kettles, covering almost all the daily essentials in a household.



The River 2 Pro is able to provide emergency power supply (EPS). In case of a sudden blackout, it can automatically switch to the battery-powered supply mode within 30ms. When unexpected power outages happen, it can almost instantly become a reliable energy source, preventing disruptions in consumers’ daily activities or work.

Equipped with advanced LiFePO4 (LFP) batteries that can operate under extreme temperatures, the River 2 Pro possesses a lifespan of 3,000 cycles, six times longer than the industry average of 500 cycles. In addition, the River 2 Pro comes with an industry-leading 5-year warranty, a testament to EcoFlow’s confidence in its product’s durability and futuristic technology.