Ayoba reaches 35m

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The African super-app, which includes a tech news channel carrying Gadget’s content, has achieved a major milestone in monthly active users.

Ayoba, the African super-app, has announced that it now has 35-million monthly active users.

Among other, it includes a Gadget channel, its only technology news channel, and one of the most popular on the app.

Ayoba attributes its growth to heightened retention rates and organic adoption, fuelled by an enhanced user experience in the communication suite and a robust content offering that includes music, channels, games, and services. The expansion has been further propelled by the inclusion of users from new territories, such as Kenya, Egypt, Mali, Tanzania, Burkina Faso, and Botswana.

“Empowering connections, fostering innovation, and charting the course for a digital future, Ayoba is more than an app – it’s a transformative journey. ,” says Selorm Adadevoh, MTN Group chief commercial officer. “Like the continent itself, Ayoba has been resilient, dynamic, and forward-thinking.”

Ayoba saw strong growth in 2023 in many areas of the service. Usage of music continued to increase via Ayoba’s popular playlist service in collaboration with Boomplay, which ended the year with more than 600-million streams. Among many other growth drivers were improvements in messaging and popularity of the new ‘Explore’ landing page.

Burak Akinci, Ayoba CEO, says: “We begin the year with a strong offering for football fans including multiple daily news updates, games, and themed playlists. As we move into the year, our product and content teams have many updates coming across Messaging and Groups, User Stories, Music, and Games. Our focus in 2024 will extend to the B2B front, introducing features to benefit our partners and leverage our growing ecosystem and traffic.”

In 2023, ayoba successfully launched content marketing attracting partnerships with top brands such as Cadbury’s. The year ahead will see a heightened focus on expanding partnerships with known brands, as new ad sales options are introduced to capitalise on the growing user base and engagement.

Ayoba says is set to launch an updated range of services, including a communications API, new payment partners and improvements to its partner portal. The newly launched ‘Discover’ page offers new traffic drivers for partners, as well as a curated services offering.