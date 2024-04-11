Gadget of the Week: Cosmic gaming cube for kids – and adults

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

It’s one of the coolest new accessories for TV entertainment, but it is the opposite of couch potato gadgets, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

What is it?

The Playground from Nex is about as cool as a gadget can look: a kind of cosmic cube for kids.

Where the cube of the Marvel Comics Universe can control matter and energy, the Playground hero can turn players’ physical movement into on-screen action. Not quite at Avengers level, but enough to feel you have control you never thought possible before.



It’s not that we haven’t seen gaming devices that track players in the physical world and allow them to interact with the virtual world, but that usually needs an elaborate setup with the likes of Xbox consoles and Wii Fit controllers or balance boards.



The small cube is positioned below the TV or monitor display, the gaming software is displayed on screen, and a wide-angle camera lens on the cube follows the activity in front of it.



Designed with families in mind, it is positioned as an active gaming alternative to screen-based entertainment. Its primary target audience may be children aged eight and below, but its motion-controlled gameplay and game library should appeal for families of all ages, especially when parents and kids play together.



Its emphasis is on natural body movements rather than manipulating controllers, and does not demand additional wearables or accessories. That makes it especially user-friendly for younger children who may struggle with complex controls.



By leveraging the camera and motion controls, it encourages families to move around their living rooms or play areas, which not only adds immersion to the gaming experience but also promotes physical activity without being judgy.



The starting pack includes four pre-installed games that cover sports, fitness, party, and arcade titles. Party Fowl offers wacky party games, Whack-a-Mole puts a fresh spin on the arcade classic. Go Keeper transforms players into virtual goalies, and Starri offers a rhythm-based experience.



A Play Pass subscription service is needed to access more than 20 additional games, catering to more diverse tastes. The device connects to TVs via HDMI, and comes with 4GB of memory and 64GB of storage.



The Nex Playground is no substitute for traditional exercise routines, but offers a fun and engaging way to encourage families to move more and combat the couch potato syndrome that often goes hand-in-hand with screen gaming.

How much does it cost?

R3,499 special launch price, while stocks last.

Why does it matter?

Most gaming devices built to connect to a large screen are almost intentionally designed to turn both kids and adults into couch potatoes. The idea is, the longer you can keep users glued to the screen, the more games they will buy, not to mention in-game purchases. That, in turn, becomes a vicious cycle of keeping them, even more stuck to their couches or screens.

The Playground turns the concept on its head, since the more games one plays on it, the more active one becomes.

What are the biggest negatives?

Limited number of games included.

Needs to be connected to a large screen to come into its own.

Requires a paid subscription to provide variety.

What are the biggest positives?

Gets the whole family moving.

Looks ultra-cool.

While set-up instructions are limited, the starter booklet is as cool as the device itself.

Arthur Goldstuck is founder of World Wide Worx, editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram on @art2gee.