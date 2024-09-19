‘Blood Legacy’ spears sibling bonds

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

In the South African drama series, family ties are pushed to their breaking point, testing the bounds of loyalty.

From the South African producer Gambit Films, known for Blood and Water and Unseen, comes a new drama titled Blood Legacy. The show is a remake of the Mexican series Monarca, and features a tale of power, betrayal, and family conflict.

Kin and kingdom

The story centres on the sudden death of the CEO of Spear Industries, found lifeless in the sugarcane fields of KwaZulu-Natal. His death triggers a battle for control over the multibillion-rand corporation among his three children—Khanyi Adesina, Mandla Ndlovu, and Siya Ndlovu. The siblings’ fight for power extends beyond the corporate world, involving deep-seated family legacies and lurking betrayals.

Cast and conflict

Blood Legacy stars Connie Chiume in one of her final acting roles as the family’s formidable matriarch. The three siblings are played by Xolile Tshabalala, Buyile Mdladla and Mike Ndlangamandla. The cast also features Treasure Nkosi, Sello Maake Ka-Ncube, Pallance Dladla, Wiseman Zitha, and Unathi Mkhize.

Where to watch

The 20-episode drama series is streaming on Netflix from today (20 September 2024).