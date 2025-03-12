African stories go global

Xolile Tshabalala, Desiree Markgraff, Kabelo Moremi and Shannon Esra at the Don Julio Oscars VIP Celebration. ,

Photo courtesy RTC Studios.

At the Don Julio Oscars VIP Celebration last week, industry leaders unravelled the challenges of reaching international audiences, writes JASON BANNIER.

The local film industry is proving that authentic African narratives resonate beyond the continent as streaming platforms bring productions to global audiences.

“With the series Blood and Water, we did incredibly well internationally,” said actress Xolile Tshabalala, star of Blood and Water, Blood Legacy, and 4Play: Sex Tips for Girls, during a panel discussion at the Don Julio Oscars VIP Celebration. The event was held at Sinn LXX in Sandhurst last week to mark the 97th Academy Awards.

“In America, the show was number one, and in many other countries, it ranked in the top ten. Our shows go to 190 countries. On the first day that Blood Legacy opened, it ranked top ten in Brazil and had a huge uptake globally.”

Tshabalala said that, while South African content performs well in places like London, where a strong local presence exists, it also thrives in markets without a significant SA audience.

She said authenticity is crucial in African storytelling, and success comes from embracing one’s identity rather than imitating others. Just as Americans tell their own stories beautifully, Africans can do the same in their own way. If adaptations are made, she said, they should remain authentically African.

Kabelo Moremi, Xolile Tshabalala, Desiree Markgraff, and Shannon Esra. Photo courtesy RTC Studios.

Kabelo Moremi, Showmax youth content commissioning editor, said: “There’s uniqueness in universal truths, and SA brings its own secret spice to them. However, it’s about telling the story though a SA dance, while staying true to that perspective.

“People will gravitate towards excellent content and stories that resonate with them. People can relate to stories while also finding interest in differences. When you tell your true story, it remains relatable because of the universal truths and parallel paths we all share.”

Moremi said that streaming amplifies African messages and content, expanding the industry’s global reach.

Actress Shannon Esra, star of The River and Lioness, said: “At our core, human beings seek connection, and that is what storytelling provides. It unravels human relationships – whether in love, family bonds, or moments of struggle and strife. We all long to resonate with one another.

“It is strange that we call people ‘other’ when we all cry, ache, and feel joy. Storytelling is not just an act of self-expression but one of self-discovery – learning from what we see and experiencing the newness that brings understanding and levity.

“Storytelling is one of the most pivotal art forms, whether through film, television, radio, or photography. No matter the medium, we all feel, and it is our role to explore that in a unique and authentic way.”

Pictured left: Actresses Didintle Khunou, Kanyi Nokwe, and Dippy Padi. Pictured right: The Bomb Shelter directors Angus Gibson and Desiree Markgraff. Photos courtesy RTC Studios.

Desiree Markgraaff, MD of The Bomb Shelter Productions and a pivotal player in shaping iconic SA television, including Yizo Yizo, Zone 14, Jacob’s Cross, Isibaya, and Ayeye, said: “M-Net has invested millions into some of African content. Maybe we don’t always get it right, but we must look at how this ecology works.

“Money is difficult, and it’s hard to raise money in one whole ecology.”

Markgraaff said the industry’s structure ultimately depends on who is purchasing content internationally and on identifying the obstacles that hinder growth.

She said that there is a need to identify why some African content does not make it to the international market, and who the gatekeepers are – especially since Africa has so many people contributing and making great content.