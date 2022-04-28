Netflix debuts first African podcast

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Netflix promises laughter, WTF and inspiring moments in Never Late | African Time, a podcast hosted by Andy Maqondwana and Zweli Mbhele

Andy Maqondwana of Kaya FM and Zweli Mbhele of 947 Radio will host Netflix’s latest African project and its first podcast from the continent, available on audio streaming services and YouTube.

“Expect a whole lot of laughter, WTF! and inspiring moments from Never Late | African Time,” the streaming service declared this week.

The series features conversations with some of the continent’s most celebrated on-screen talent, from much-loved industry veterans to exciting young actors, directors and producers. Launching on 4 May 2022, the five-episode podcast will be available on the AfricaOnNetflix YouTube page, as well as on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Viewers will be able to tune in to a new episode released every Wednesday, with the podcast available in video and audio formats.

Hosts Andy Maqondwana and Zweli Mbhele promise no holds barred conversations with Africa’s foremost talent, talking all things industry as the performers share their personal stories in and away from the limelight. The podcast features award-winning Kenyan actress Catherine Kamau Karanja, popularly known as Kate Actress, Nigerian actress and media personality Nancy Isime, and South Africa’s thespian Israel Matseke-Zulu, among other.

Who to expect on Never Late | African Time: