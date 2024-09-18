The Penguin flies back to Gotham, and Showmax

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The new 8-episode series portrays the relentless ambitions of Oswald Cobblepot as the Penguin after the events of ‘The Batman’.

Set one week after the events of The Batman (2022), The Penguin follows Oswald Cobblepot, the Penguin, as he makes a ruthless bid for power in Gotham City’s criminal underworld. The eight-episode series captures his relentless ambition to take control of the city’s crime empire.

As a high-ranking member of the Falcone Crime Syndicate, Cobblepot is cunning and determined, willing to do whatever it takes to rise to the top.

The bird and cast

The Penguin is played by Oscar nominee Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot. The show is created and showrun by Lauren LeFranc (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), directed by Emmy nominee Craig Zobel (The Hunt, Mare of Easttown), and exec produced by Matt Reeves, who directed The Batman.

Included in the cast are Critics Choice Super Award winner Cristin Milioti (Palm Springs, Made for Love, Fargo), Rhenzy Feliz (Runaways), Oscar nominee Shohreh Aghdashloo (The Expanse, The Flight Attendant), Emmy nominee Michael Kelly (House of Cards, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan), Clancy Brown (The Shawshank Redemption, John Wick 4), Black Reel winner Carmen Ejogo (Your Honor, Selma), and BAFTA nominee Mark Strong (Shazam!, 1917, Kingsman: The Secret Service).

Where to watch

Showmax streams episodes of The Penguin on Thursdays at 8:30 pm, starting today (19 September 2024).