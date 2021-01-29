Balan Wonderland demo now available

Square Enix has released a free demo for Balan Wonderland. The demo offers a look at the magic the game has in store ahead of its 26 March release.

The demo features three of the twelve magical worlds, and supports local two-player co-op that can be used with friends and family by plugging-in and pressing any button on a second controller. Players can battle Negati, play Balan’s Bout mini-games and collect Balan Statues together as Leo and Emma, combining abilities from different costumes to explore each world and access new paths that are unavailable in solo play.

By downloading and playing the demo, players can unlock platform-specific bonus costumes, which can be enjoyed when playing the full game after purchase.

The Balan Wonderland demo is available on PlayStation 5/4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S/ One, and Steam.

