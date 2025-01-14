Definitive ‘Xenoblade’ set to hit Switch

Photo supplied

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In the sci-fi roleplaying game ‘Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition’, humanity’s last survivors face the dangers of an alien world.

In Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, players take on the role of survivors of a crash-landed spaceship exploring an untamed planet, with hopes of bringing humanity back from the edge of extinction.

The sci-fi roleplaying game was originally released for the Wii U system in 2015. The new definitive version has enhanced visuals, added story elements, new characters and new Skell mechs. The game releases on the Nintendo Switch system on 20 March 2025.

Set in the year 2054, after Earth has been destroyed in an intergalactic war between two alien races. The survivors of the USS White Whale spaceship crash must navigate the dangers of the planet Mira. As members of the New Los Angeles colony’s BLADE organisation, they are humanity’s last hope for survival.

Photo supplied

Mira is a sprawling alien world filled with vast oceans, expansive grassy plains, towering mountain ranges, and exotic jungles – each with distinct secrets and threats. Explore the surface of the planet, watch ecosystems come to life, and encounter a range of gargantuan beasts that can be battled to gain valuable resources.

Once players have proven themselves to BLADE, one can unlock their own Skell: a powerful exoskeleton that can fly, transform into a vehicle for fast overland travel and wield immense strength in combat.

Players who purchase the digital version of Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition on Nintendo eShop or My Nintendo Store before 6 April will receive the in-game Exploration Support Pack. Players who purchase the physical or digital versions of the game from GameStop will receive a code for the pack, redeemable on Nintendo eShop.

The Exploration Support Pack contains the following bonus items: 100,000 credits, Advanced Iron Knife (melee weapon), Advanced Storm Assault Rifle (ranged weapon), Survival armour series, six weapon augments, and five armour augments.