Reimagined ‘Day of the Jackal’ streams today

Frederick Forsyth’s classic novel becomes biggest Sky Original ever as Season 1 arrives on Showmax.

The biggest Sky Original ever, The Day of the Jackal follows a ruthless, mysterious assassin known as the Jackal, who makes his living carrying out hits for the highest fee. He meets his match when a tenacious British intelligence officer starts to track him down in a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase across Europe.

The Day of the Jackal is a modern-day reimagination of Frederick Forsyth’s classic novel, which earned the 1972 Edgar Award for Best Novel from the Mystery Writers of America.

Season 1 begins streaming today (13 January) on Showmax, with new episodes every Monday.

Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne (The Theory of Everything, Fantastic Beasts franchise) plays the Jackal, while BAFTA winner Lashana Lynch (The Woman King, No Time to Die) plays Bianca, the British intelligence office hot on his heels.

Written and adapted by Ronan Bennet (Top Boy), The Day of The Jackal has an 82% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Variety calls it “exhilarating… a breathless adventure until the very end.”