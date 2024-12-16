‘Star Trek’ prequel comes to Showmax

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

In Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, set a decade before the Star Trek: The Original Series, Captain Christopher Pike leads his crew aboard the USS Enterprise – the same iconic starship featured in the original 1960s series.

The first two seasons of the prequel are now streaming on Showmax.

While the starship is the same in terms of the story and timeline, its appearance is somewhat modernised, with the prequel series being produced more than half a century later.

Based on Gene Roddenberry’s original Star Trek work, Strange News Worlds is created by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet.

Anson Mount stars as Captain Pike, with Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock, and Rebecca Romijn as Number One. The cast includes Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun, Bruce Horak, and Martin Quinn.

The show was nominated for Best Drama Series at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, where Gooding was up for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series as Nyota Uhura.

Strange New Worlds has been nominated five times at the Critics Choice Super Awards, including for the 2024 awards for Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Series, and Best Actor (Mount) and Actress (Gooding).

Where to watch?

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is streaming on Showmax.