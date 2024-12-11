Spooky Showmax Original stars SA talent

In ‘Spooksoeker’, actors Joshwin Dyson and Rico Immelman star as a pair of friends who face off against the supernatural.

In the Showmax Original series Spooksoeker, a teenager named Warno Alberts suddenly becomes aware of ghosts in his small town. Rico Immelman stars as Warno, alongside Joshwin Dyson as Warno’s best friend. Both actors, like Spooksoeker itself, are proudly South African.

Based on the bestselling young adult novels by multi-award winner François Bloemhof, the show is now streaming on Showmax.

Dyson won Best Supporting Actor at Silwerskerm last year as Elvin in Old Righteous Blues, selected as SA’s Oscar entry in October 2024. At the start of November, he was up for two Aardklop Awards for Ken Jy Vir Dewie? and Laaitie Mettie Biscuits. Immelman was a 2023 Tienertoneel finalist.

Dyson plays Allies, whose friendship with Warno is at the centre of the show. “Allies doesn’t have many friends, but his best friend is Warno and they are very close,” says Dyson. “He is that one friend that everyone has in their life, who is there for you. The one who will do anything to protect you, and loves you very much.”

This is important, because Warno needs protection. “Allies has a special talent, if you can call it that. He gets visions of things that are going to happen.”

Allies is being raised by his grandmother, played by SAFTA winner June van Merch (Hans Steek Die Rubicon Oor, Sara Se Geheim, Die Boekklub).

“Allies’ grandmother was also in the business of ghosts for many years but wants nothing to do with it anymore. But now her grandson is involved,” says Dyson.

“Allies is one of those learners who does all his work, and I also always did my work. He loves his friends very much and he loves his grandmother very much and he will put them before himself because he cares about them very, very much. Those are things I can relate to.

“Another thing we share is how passionate we are about things we love. He is very passionate about anything he undertakes, even if he is a little scared. As the series progresses, the viewers will experience his journey and see how brave he becomes.”

In some ways, Dyson found Spooksoeker more challenging than Old Righteous Blues. “With television work, like with Spooksoeker, it is more challenging to focus on the story because it is divided into episodes with different storylines,” he says. “So sometimes you shoot a scene from episode 2 and then the next scene is from episode 11. So it’s much more challenging to keep your focus. When it comes to a movie, it is slightly easier because it is one story.”

Another challenge was needing to fill in the gaps left for the extensive visual effects, being handled by Fox and Wizard, led by Jonathan Alenskas, who was nominated for a Visual Effects Society Award for his work on Warrior and has contributed effects to the likes of Plan B, The Gilded Age, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and the Venice Audience Award winner Blue Jean.

“As an actor, you have to use your imagination, but with this it was several levels up.”

Where to watch?

Spooksoeker is streaming on Showmax from today (12 December 2024), with a new episode released every Thursday until 27 February 2025.