Netflix’s ‘Castlevania: Nocturne’ takes S2 darker

Photo supplied

The animated series follows a formidable vampire hunter and his allies as they attempt to defeat the fearsome Vampire Messiah.

In Castlevania: Nocturne, powerful vampire hunter Richter Belmont and his allies face the Vampire Messiah in a desperate race to prevent eternal darkness. The second season of the dark fantasy animated series starts streaming on Netflix from today (16 January 2025), deepening the exploration of the eternal battle between humanity and the undead.

Building on the dramatic conclusion of Season 1, Nocturne plunges viewers back into a world of stylish vampire aristocrats, nightmarish creatures, and conflicted hunters. Richter Belmont (Edward Bluemel), Maria (Pixie Davies), and Annette (Thuso Mbedu) struggle to recover from the devastating fallout of their last confrontation with Erzsébet Báthory, the fearsome Vampire Messiah.

As Erzsébet seeks to harness the full power of Sekhmet, an ancient goddess, to plunge the world into eternal terror, Richter and his allies are joined by Alucard (James Callis), Dracula’s half-vampire son, on a mission to stop her.

Photo supplied

The new season follows Richter and his team as they travel from Machecoul to Paris in a desperate effort to locate the last piece needed to thwart Erzsébet’s plan. Along the way, they navigate the treacherous politics of vampire aristocrats, battle night creatures, and face betrayals from unexpected quarters.

Richter continues to grow into his role as a Belmont, with Alucard reluctantly stepping in as a mentor. Meanwhile, Annette struggles with visions and spirits from her past, which may hold the key to stopping Erzsébet. Their personal growth and relationships are as central to the story as the epic battles they face.