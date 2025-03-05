Quick combat fuels Japanese RPG

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

In the upcoming roguelite ‘Yasha: Legends of the Demon Blade’, mythology merges with action in a world torn by war.

Taking place during the Edo period, Yasha: Legends of the Demon Blade lets players immerse themselves in a realm with Japanese ambiance, executing quick combo attacks against relentless demon adversaries.

The action roleplaying game is infused with fantasy elements and roguelite mechanics.

In the story, a delicate equilibrium existed between humans and demons. Despite occasional discord, both factions laboured to uphold their dearly attained peace. This balance shattered when the sovereign of all demons, the Nine-tailed Fox, arose, rallying demonkind to sow chaos across the mortal realm.

As war spreads, players journey to reclaim peace, battling hordes of enemies and piecing together the mystery of the war’s origins.

Gameplay features

Three playable characters are featured, each with distinct combat techniques and storylines. They include an immortal ninja, an oni emissary, and a demon samurai. Players can master an array of Demon Blades, combine their powers, and collect Soul Orbs infused with mysterious talents. Strategic depth comes from blessings granted by the Neko Shrine, shaping each expedition’s approach.

Photo supplied.

Beyond battle, the game has a cooking system where players can gather ingredients to craft gourmet dishes. Eating specially prepared meals, such as fantastical ramen, grants buffs that enhance combat effectiveness.

Hidden stages provide high-difficulty challenges, rewarding players who push their limits. A vibrant Demon Festival, a gathering of benevolent demons in alternate dimensions, offers players encounters with powerful allies and valuable rewards.

Where to Play?

Yasha: Legends of the Demon Blade releases on 24 April 2025 for Steam, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation 4 and 5.