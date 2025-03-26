‘Gordian Quest’ makes mobile debut

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

In the roguelite deckbuilding RPG, players can manage heroes and fight in turn-based battles.

In Gordian Quest, players can engage in tactical turn-based combat that combines deckbuilding strategy with hero progression.

The game, featuring roguelite and roleplaying elements, is available to play on iOS and Android from today (27 March 2025). Gordian Quest launched on PC in 2022. To date, nearly 90% of more than 5,000 Steam reviews are positive. It was later released on Nintendo Switch in 2023 and PlayStation in 2024.

The game includes a Campaign Mode which spans four acts set across the fantasy world of Wrendia. The story takes players from the plague-ridden Westmire to the floating Sky Imperium.

Realm Mode is designed as a roguelite experience, offering randomly generated challenges and rewards. Adventure Mode provides endgame content and procedurally generated areas, while Skirmish Mode allows for 1v1 battles between two parties.

Players can form teams using ten different heroes, each with a specific class and playstyle. These include the Swordhand, Druid, Cleric, Bard, and Golemancer. The heroes have access to nearly 800 active and passive skills, which can be combined to create different strategies. As players progress, heroes can be upgraded, equipped with weapons and enchanted items, and trained to improve their abilities.

The game features multiple difficulty levels, including a permadeath hardcore mode. Players can make key decisions throughout the game that can affect story outcomes, sometimes involving dice rolls to determine success or failure. A carryover progression system enables players to earn artifacts and rewards that persist between playthroughs.