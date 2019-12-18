Product of the Day
Vox goes into remote surveillance
ICT provider Vox has launched an affordable remote surveillance system called Guardian Eye Wi-Fi camera.
Integrated ICT and infrastructure provider Vox has launched Guardian Eye Wi-Fi Camera, giving home andsmall business owners access to an affordable remote security surveillance solution that captures video in high definition, includes a built-in alarm, and integrates with digital assistants.
Rudi Potgieter, senior product manager at Vox, says: “It is a competitively priced camera packed with a lot of features, and can be easily installed for indoor or outdoor use in a matter of minutes by the average user. There is basic analytics built into the camera, and you can set up workflows such as having the camera send you notifications, a snapshot, and/or sound an alarm if any motion is detected during a preset time.”
The Vox Guardian Eye Wi-Fi Camera has an IP66 rating, ensuring its durability and reliability even in harsh weather, and is lightweight and can be installed by users themselves. Having built-in Wi-Fi means that only electrical power is required. Similarly, it is possible to move the camera to another location.
The camera includes security features that allows users to monitor their homes, and get notifications from connected devices of movements in the camera’s field of view. They can also set up custom workflow notifications by using IFTTT (If This Then That) capability.
In case they have visitors, a built-in microphone and speaker in the unit allows for clear two-way communication between the user and someone in front of the camera. Alternatively, a siren that can reach up to 100 decibels and strobe light can be activated to scare away unwanted intruders.
Apart from capturing video in 1080p Full High Definition (HD) and having up to 8x zoom, the camera features integrated efficient infrared lighting, an anti-reflection panel, and Infrared Cutfilter Removal (ICR) technology that enables clear night vision at up to 30 metres.
Potgieter says:“The Vox Guardian Eye Wi-Fi Camera can save recorded footage to an onboard Micro SD card (up to 128GB), the manufacturer’s subscription based encrypted cloud storage, or a local network video recorder – or even to all three locations at the same time for added redundancy in case a camera is damaged or your local network goes down.”
To be able to view live or recorded video from anywhere, users need to download the EZVIZ app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, create an account, and scan the QR code on the back of the camera to add the camera to their Wi-Fi network.
“In this way, users can add multiple cameras to their profile, ensuring that their entire premises is covered, and can be monitored from a central point. As such, the Vox Guardian Eye WiFi Camera is ideal for homes, holiday homes, home offices, and even in small businesses,” says Potgieter.
The Vox Guardian Eye WiFi Camera is available at a once-off cost, and is also available on a monthly rental option, on a 12 month contract, or on a 24 month contract. Installation support is available for those who require it. For more information, visit the product page on the Vox website.
Product of the Day
Asus unveils ultra-powerful gaming PC
Asus has unveiled the Republic of Gamers Strix GL12CX, a liquid-cooled and factory-overclocked gaming desktop with up to an eight-core 9th Gen Intel Core processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics, due for release next month.
Asus Republic of Gamers’ (ROG) last week debuted the new version of the ROG Strix GL12 esports gaming desktop at an event in Johannesburg. The GL12CX uses the same compact chassis as the original GL12CM, but the internals are overhauled with up to the latest Core i9-9900K eight-core processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics. To complement the hot-swap SSD bay demanded by esports tournaments, there’s an innovative DIMM.2 module that can hold dual SSDs cooled by dedicated heatsinks.
The computer is liquid-cooled and factory-overclocked to give users the sharpest competitive edge. The CPU is fully unlocked for further fine tuning via its Armoury Crate software, which also lets users customise the Aura Sync lighting inside and out. With cutting-edge components housed in an easily upgradeable design, the ROG Strix GL12CX offers a stellar gaming experience with room to grow with future hardware.
It features the new 9th Gen Intel Core i9-9900K processor, with 8 cores and 16 threads. The new Intel processor is capable of delivering high-frame-rate gaming while simultaneously live-streaming, recording gameplay, and juggling chat. It’s also ideal for creative professionals, delivering incredible performance in multithreaded workloads such as rendering, transcoding, and other process-intensive tasks.
Each processor is subjected to a series of stress tests to ensure the high factory overclock. A custom Cooler Master CPU liquid cooler, along with an extra 90mm fan at the back on the overclocked models then help to keep processor temperatures in check, preventing heat-induced hitches and slowdowns in performance, all while operating at a stunning 4.9GHz overclock on all cores and threads.
The fastest processor for gaming finds its GPU counterpart in NVIDIA’s latest Turing architecture. Known as the GeForce RTX series, Turing mixes CUDA cores for traditional rasterisation with RT cores for ray-traced effects and Tensor cores that accelerate noise removal through Deep Learning Super Sampling.
The computer has sharp angles on the front and top of the case. The included Armoury Crate software allows for the customisation of the RGB lighting that spills out of the intake and exhaust vents. ASUS Aura Sync technology also allows users to synchronise the system lighting with compatible peripherals such as mice, keyboards, and even monitors. The Aura Sync lighting can also reach to in-game events and environments in compatible games such as the new Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.
It has a hot-swap SSD bay — developed for esports gaming — that’s hidden behind the case’s magnetic front cover, allowing for quick swapping in of profiles and games without needing to shut down the system to install a new drive with the required tools. The hot-swap bay also greatly simplifies storage upgrades for all users. It includes the Asus DIMM.2 module that slots into the system’s new Z390 motherboard. This expansion card uses a memory-style slot to provide two M.2 connections for SSDs. Since heat can slow down the performance, the DIMM.2 module has integrated heatsinks for each SSD. These two additional connections allow for dual NVMe drives and RAID configurations, or one can be used for expansion while the other can be used for Intel Optane memory to accelerate a large hard-disk drive (HDD).
The Asus ROC Strix GL12CX will be available for purchase from late January 2020, for R29,999.
Product of the Day
Wearable adapts body to stress
Apollo Neuroscience has introduced the first wearable that actively helps one’s body beat stress, for better sleep and energy.
While other wearables track the body, Apollo is the first to empower its users to change it by delivering gentle waves of vibration, clinically shown to rapidly restore the body’s natural equilibrium.
Developed by physicians and neuroscientists at the University of Pittsburgh, Apollo’s gentle waves of vibration improve heart rate variability (HRV), a key metric of health and recovery. These “safety signals” help engage the parasympathetic nervous system, resulting in improved heart rate variability (HRV), sleep, focus, calm, energy, and more. Apollo says it works fast to offer users control over their stress.
“Chronic daily stress can have a profound, disruptive effect on our bodies and result in harmful symptoms including insomnia, anxiety-disorders, chronic pain, cognitive dysfunction, and cardiovascular disease,” says Dr David Rabin, co-inventor of the Apollo technology and chief innovation officer and co-founder at Apollo Neuroscience. “Apollo is the only technology that actually improves HRV and accelerates your body’s recovery from stress so you can feel energised, focused, and sleep better.”
Apollo works in tandem with an intuitive app for iOS and Android. Users can choose from a variety of Apollo programs to target and achieve goals in specific areas, including:
- Energy – Gives users a boost of energy when they’re feeling tired and sluggish.
- Focus – Filters out distraction and settles one’s nerves for clear, calm focus.
- Mindfulness – Prepares one for meditation by facilitating connection between mind and body.
- Relaxation – Rapidly relieves stress for deep relaxation.
- Sleep – Quiets the mind and eases one into restful sleep.
- Social – Elevates mood and energy for social situations.
- Recover – Accelerates one’s body’s recovery after a workout.
Apollo has been evaluated clinically in university-led trials, has undergone successful pilots to prevent burnout in the workplace, and has had over 2000 early users, with consistent results across the board. Over 90 percent of users reported enhanced productivity, focus and sleep when using Apollo.
“Many devices track your HRV and monitor your sleep, but do nothing to improve them. That’s where Apollo comes in,” says Kathryn Fantauzzi, chief executive officer and co-founder, Apollo Neuroscience. “We’re delivering the first wearable experience that actively improves your body’s resilience to stress, so you can have more energy, feel more relaxed, and get more sleep. Apollo’s mission is to democratize neuroscience discoveries to empower people to take control of their health.”
Apollo is made in the USA and comes with a one-year warranty. It features a versatile design that can be worn on the wrist or ankle and is available in 2 colors: stealth and silver. Apollo is waterproof, Bluetooth-enabled, and offers a powerful battery with up to three days in between charges.
Apollo is now available for preorder for an all-inclusive price of $199(for a $360 value). Customers receive the Apollo wearable along with access to the free app with seven goal-based programs, new features and software upgrades, exclusive content, and advanced access to new accessories and exclusive discounts. Shipping of the Apollo wearable will commence in January 2020.
Apollo can be purchased directly at apolloneuro.com.