Gemini anchors in-car AI

Photo courtesy Volvo.

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The new platform enables more intuitive voice interaction in vehicles with Google built-in, including a wide range of Volvo models.

Google’s artificial intelligence platform Gemini is replacing Google Assistant in cars with Google built in. The new system improves on voice interactions by enabling more natural, conversational requests and better understanding of context across multiple prompts.

The Gemini rollout begins in English in the United States for vehicles with Google built-in, including models from Ford, General Motors, Honda, Lincoln, Mitsubishi Motors, Nissan, Polestar, Renault and Volvo.

“At Volvo Cars, we focus on developing human-centric technology that adapts to people, not the other way around,” says Alwin Bakkenes, Volvo head of global software engineering. “Bringing Google Gemini into our cars is about making everyday interactions more natural, more helpful and less distracting. It pushes the boundaries on what is possible inside a Volvo.”

According to Volvo, real-world applications include the following:

Plan a trip and learn about your destination: Gemini helps you make the most of every journey. You can say, “Hey Google, can you help us brainstorm a warm, adventurous family holiday without a long flight?” If a suggestion sparks your interest, you can dive deeper with follow‑up questions to find family‑friendly activities near your destination.

Find the ultimate pit stop: Whether you’re craving a specific snack or a highly rated meal, Gemini uses Google Maps to find exactly what you need. Ask, “Hey Google, find a place on my route that sells croissants,” and follow up with questions like, “What are the reviews like?” or “Is there easy parking?” – so you can choose your stop with confidence.”

Stay on top of your messages: You can ask Gemini to summarise incoming texts or send a complex message like: “Hey Google, message Sophie that I’ll be 10 minutes late, and please send it in French since she’s learning.” If your plans change, simply tell Gemini to update the message with your new ETA without starting over.

Create the perfect vibe: Enjoy a more natural way to control your media. You can get specific with your favourite streaming apps by saying, “Hey Google, play something calming.” Gemini curates the experience to match your exact mood.

Patrick Brady, Google VP of Android for Cars, says: “We’re excited to show how Google Gemini can elevate the quality of life of Volvo drivers. Drivers will enjoy cutting-edge AI that reduces complexity, keeps their attention where it matters most, and makes every drive a little easier.”

Google Gemini will be introduced to the following Volvo models with Google built in, dating back to 2020: C40, EC40, EX40, XC40, S60, V60, V60CC, XC60, V90, V90CC, S90, XC90, EX90, ES90, EX30, EX60.

Availability of the features and services mentioned above may vary by market. Features may differ depending on subscription, and results may vary. Some connected apps require setup. Compatibility and availability vary.