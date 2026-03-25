Wheels of the Week: Volvo XC90, the silent partner

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

There is a particular brand of magic woven into a Volvo creation, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Spending time with the Volvo XC90 T8 felt like stepping into a carefully designed piece of technology. During my time reviewing the XC90, what struck me most was how effortlessly the technology works in the background. Nothing demands attention, yet everything improves the driving experience. It is a solid balance of engineering and digital sophistication that became more impressive the longer I drove it.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

One of the small technological details I enjoyed observing was how the regenerative braking works. Every time I slowed down or coasted toward a stop street, the system harvested energy and sent it back into the battery. It happens invisibly, yet it improves efficiency and helps power the electrical systems. Watching the energy flow through the vehicle information display became deeply satisfying.

Inside the cabin, the technology experience continues in a very elegant way. Volvo’s portrait-style touchscreen infotainment system is positioned at the centre of the dashboard, which seems disconnected from the driver, but the layout feels intuitive after only a short time. Large icons and clear menus make navigating features surprisingly easy. Climate controls, media, navigation, and vehicle settings are all arranged in a vertical flow that feels more like using a modern tablet than a traditional car interface.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The interface is particularly interesting in the way it runs on a platform powered by Google integration. Google Maps is built directly into the system, which means navigation feels familiar and accurate. Real-time traffic updates appear automatically, and route suggestions adjust as conditions change. I found myself relying on it without even connecting my phone.

Voice control is another area where the XC90’s technology feels like magic. By using simple natural language commands, I could adjust the temperature, change music, or set a destination. The system understood requests with impressive accuracy, which meant fewer distractions while driving. It felt less like interacting with a machine and more like having a silent partner helping manage the journey.

The digital driver display behind the steering wheel adds another layer of magic. Information is presented clearly, with navigation directions, speed, and driver assistance data all visible without clutter. I appreciated how the layout changed depending on what was needed at that moment. When navigation is active, directions become prominent, while other information fades slightly into the background.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Driver assistance technology plays a major role in the XC90. Adaptive cruise control works alongside lane-keeping assistance to reduce fatigue on longer drives. On the highway, I noticed how gently the system maintained its position in the lane and adjusted speed based on the traffic ahead. It does not replace the driver, but it certainly makes long stretches of road feel less demanding.

Safety technology, as one would expect from Volvo, is deeply integrated throughout the vehicle. Sensors and cameras monitor the environment continuously, supporting collision avoidance systems and alerting the driver to potential hazards. The way these systems communicate is calm, offering subtle visual warnings rather than dramatic alarms.

Another feature I appreciated was the 360-degree camera system. Parking a large SUV can sometimes be a nerve-wracking experience, but the overhead view makes it simple. Seeing the vehicle from above on the central screen gives an immediate sense of space around the car, which proved extremely useful in tighter parking areas.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The truly clever technology revealed itself when I lifted my foot off the accelerator. In the right conditions, the T8 engine can switch itself off completely while the car is still coasting down the road. At first, it is a peculiar feeling to sense the entire petrol powertrain go silent as the speed gently bleeds away. Yet, it is a sensation of efficiency I grew to appreciate. In these moments, the hybrid system takes over and a silent partner leads the way.

Throughout the week, the XC90 was magically silent about its capabilities. It never felt the need to draw attention to its advanced silicon brain. It performed its duties with an understated grace. The technology within it may dazzle the driver but, in truth, it is there to serve. And in performing this role so well, it transformed every journey.

*Pricing for the Volvo XC90 T8 starts at R1,936,500.00.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.