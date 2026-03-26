Thule’s tips for packed road trips

Photo courtesy Thule.

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Holiday travel habits are shifting as families carry more gear, pets and equipment.

Easter and April school holidays are fast approaching, with many families preparing for road trips and packing vehicles for longer journeys. However, the nature of these trips and what families take along has evolved over time.

“Today’s family holidays look very different from those of a decade ago,” says Thule, a vehicle storage equipment company. “Modern parents aren’t just packing suitcases, they’re loading bikes, sports gear, fishing rods, strollers, cooler boxes, scooters and even the family dog. The result? Cars are filled to capacity before the journey even begins.”

Photo courtesy Thule.

Roof cargo boxes such as the Thule Force 3 and Motion 3 move bulky luggage and holiday gear onto the roof of the vehicle, creating more space inside the cabin for passengers. This added space can improve comfort and reduce in-car congestion during longer journeys.

Yet, luggage is not the only consideration for families on the road.

The rise of pet-friendly holidays

Another major shift in South African family travel, says Thule, is that more families are packing the leash alongside the luggage. More accommodation options now welcome dogs, and some families are keen to bring their four-legged family members along for the adventure.

Photo courtesy Thule.

Crash-tested vehicle crates such as the Thule Allax are designed to secure dogs during travel, helping to reduce driver distraction and improve passenger safety. The Thule Cappy Harness uses a vehicle’s seatbelt system to restrain dogs during sudden stops or unexpected movements.

Keeping the little ones safe

Travel safety extends to children, who require appropriate seating and support during journeys. The Thule Palm booster seat is designed for toddlers, while the Thule Elm and Thule Maple seats are intended to provide safe and ergonomic travel for babies.

Photo courtesy Thule.

These car seats are crash-tested and developed to support child safety during travel, helping to ensure appropriate protection for younger passengers.

Jamie Owen, Thule SA marketing manager, and dad to two busy young boys, says: “Family Road trips are meant to be about family time, not packing stress. Parents often underestimate how much loose cargo inside the vehicle affects comfort and safety. Moving bulky items onto purpose-built roof or towbar systems, using proper car seats, and safely restraining pets instantly creates a calmer, safer environment for everyone in the vehicle.”

Owen provides the following road trip survival tips for parents: